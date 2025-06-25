

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amidst concerns over the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange is trading on a flat note. The index outperformed DAX, CAC40, Euro Stoxx 50 which are all trading in the red.



The FTSE 100 which had closed at 8,758.99 on Tuesday traded between 8,792.43 and 8,752.61 on Wednesday.



The index is currently trading at 8,757.07, having slipped 0.02 percent from the previous close.



In the 100-scrip index, 48 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone.



Babcock International Group topped gains with a surge of 11.1 percent. Experian followed with gains of 2.3 percent. Rolls-Royce Holdings also added 1.7 percent.



WPP lost 2.5 percent. Easyjet, 3I Group, Pearson, Natwest Group, all lost more than 1 percent.



Changing course from Tuesday's decline, the dollar has strengthened. The GBP/USD pair has in the meanwhile declined 0.15 percent to 1.3608. The sterling ranged between $1.3634 and $1.3602 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair is trading flat at 0.8524. The GBP/JPY pair has jumped 0.52 percent to 198.35.



Aligning with the global trend, bonds in U.K. also witnessed an increase in yields. Ten-year bond yields in the U.K. added 0.27 percent to 4.4870 percent. The yields ranged between 4.4870 percent and 4.4400 percent over the course of the day. The same was at 4.4750 percent a day earlier. The spike in ten-year bond yields in the U.K. was much lower than that in Germany, France, Spain and Italy.



