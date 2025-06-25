

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raymond James Ltd., an independent financial service firm in Canada, announced a strategic partnership with FNZ, a global wealth management platform provider, to deliver its next-generation wealth management platform. Raymond James will make a significant investment to accelerate the digital transformation of its wealth management infrastructure. The company said the strategic investment strengthens its position as a premier destination for top-tier advisors across Canada.



The partnership will see Raymond James Ltd. leverage FNZ's integrated, end-to-end wealth management platform. The FNZ platform has AI-powered capabilities, straight-through processing, and advanced digital capabilities.



