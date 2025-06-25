The "Switzerland Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Switzerland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 62 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Basel, Bern, Biel, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne, Lucerne, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Key Market Highlights
- The existing IT power capacity is around 300 MW, while upcoming capacity is about 85 MW.
- Most new data centers are planned around Zurich, showing strong regional focus.
- STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Green Datacenter are the top players in both existing and upcoming markets.
- The existing rack capacity is over 4 times larger than the upcoming capacity, showing that the market is still growing steadily.
- Green Datacenter and STACK Infrastructure are adding high-density, large-scale facilities, showing strong investment.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (62 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Alpine DC
- AtlasEdge
- Bancadati SA
- BrainServe
- CDROM
- CKW
- ColoBale
- Data11
- DataCenter Winterthur
- DATAWIRE
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GIB-Solutions
- Green Datacenter
- Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
- HiHo
- hosttech
- INFOMANIAK
- IWB
- Lumen Technologies
- Moresi
- NorthC
- NTS Workspace
- nLighten
- NTT DATA
- Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
- STACK Infrastructure
- SWISSCOLOCATION
- Swisscom
- Vantage Data Centers
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tuf8h6
