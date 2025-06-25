Preservica and Gravity Union Partner to Streamline Long-Term Data Archiving and Governance in Microsoft 365 for Canadian Organizations

OXFORD, UK AND BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Preservica , the global leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, is proud to announce a new partnership with Gravity Union , a trusted Canadian consultancy specializing in information governance, modern teamwork collaboration, automation workflows, and AI.

Through this partnership, Gravity Union becomes an authorized reseller of Preservica's Enterprise and Preserve365® solutions , enabling Microsoft 365 customers across Canada to implement robust information governance strategies for high-value, long-term content, while also optimizing their digital environments for AI.

Gravity Union helps organizations leverage Microsoft 365, Purview and emerging AI capabilities as a foundation for content, data governance and compliance. For organizations with critical records that must stand the test of time, such as assets with lifespans of decades or more, Gravity Union complements these offerings by integrating advanced solutions from Preservica. Preserve365 addresses the challenges of file format obsolescence and automates the archiving lifecycle of Microsoft 365 content, making it a robust solution for organizations seeking to manage long-term records effectively.

Preserve365, developed in close collaboration with Microsoft, embeds Preservica's Active Digital Preservation capabilities directly into the Microsoft 365 and SharePoint flow of work.

This seamless integration allows organizations to:

Ensure long-term, high-value records native to Microsoft and those that are not native to Microsoft remain accessible, trustworthy, and usable - whether for FOI, legal, regulatory, operational, knowledge reuse or AI purposes

Simplify access to current data AND older, high-value content - all within SharePoint

Leverage native Microsoft 365 tools like Purview, Power Automate, Azure AI Services, and Microsoft Copilot

Automate compliance and reduce storage costs

By combining Microsoft's ecosystem with Preservica's latest innovations in scalable, secure Automated Digital Preservation, Canadian organizations can now build and maintain a trusted foundation of high-quality, long-term data within Microsoft 365 to meet a variety of legal compliance obligations and optimize their ecosystem for AI agent learning.

"Partnering with Preservica allows us to help Canadian organizations not only meet their compliance obligations but also unlock the full potential of their long-term data. With Preserve365, we're enabling our clients to build AI-ready foundations that are secure, accessible, and built for the future," says Michael Schweitzer, CEO and President of Gravity Union.

Momentum Builds in Canada for Preserve365 on Microsoft Azure

As demand grows across Canada for solutions that ensure compliance, data sovereignty, and long-term access to high-value records, the availability of Preserve365 hosted on Microsoft Azure in Canada is enabling more organizations to modernize their Microsoft 365 environments with confidence.

With deep expertise in Microsoft technologies and Canadian governance requirements, Gravity Union is well-positioned to support this momentum, helping organizations implement Preserve365 to automate compliance, reduce risk, and create future-ready foundations for AI within Microsoft 365.

"Gravity Union is uniquely positioned to support Canadian organizations in adopting Preserve365 as part of a forward-looking information governance strategy," said Mike Quinn, CEO of Preservica. "With Preserve365, customers can unlock the full value of their long-term data-even digital files that are decades old and from disparate systems -enabling real-time discovery, AI-powered access, and the elimination of siloed archives. We're excited to collaborate with the Gravity Union team to bring this vision to life."

About Gravity Union

Gravity Union works with organizations across Canada and the US to design and build usable information systems in SharePoint and Microsoft 365 that improve daily work and increase collaboration. Specializing in information governance, compliance, automation, and AI, Gravity Union is passionate about helping clients maximize their technical investments.??

Since 2015, Gravity Union has successfully deployed compliance solutions to hundreds of departments across the private and public sectors. They help with everything from planning, training, and strategy to project execution, governance, and long-term support. For more information visit www.gravityunion.com .

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and reuse long-term digital information. Preservica's unique patent-pending Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. The UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/ .

