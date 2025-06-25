

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's (MCO) has fully acquired ICR Chile, a provider of domestic credit ratings in Chile. The deal follows Moody's 2019 acquisition of a minority stake in ICR and will further strengthen its presence in Latin America's domestic credit markets. The transaction will not have a material impact on Moody's 2025 financial results. In the following months, ICR will be fully integrated into Moody's Local, a group of credit rating agencies in Latin America.



Martin Fernandez-Romero, Managing Director of Moody's Local, said:. 'Bringing ICR into Moody's Local will enhance our ability to provide high quality credit ratings, research, and analytical services to market participants, while contributing to greater transparency in Latin America.'



