

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) announced Wednesday that Chris Lialios, the company's Senior Vice President - Controller, has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Lialios succeeds Paula Oyibo, who has left Ulta Beauty after serving for six years. The company has commenced an external search for a permanent successor with the assistance of a leading executive search firm.



Lialios has served as Senior Vice President - Controller since 2018 with responsibility for the company's financial reporting, internal controls, and accounting policy.



He joined Ulta Beauty in 1999 as assistant controller, where he led finance transformation efforts across the company. He has held leadership positions of increasing responsibility within Ulta Beauty's accounting and finance organization for more than 25 years.



In conjunction with this announcement, the company reaffirmed the guidance for fiscal 2025 provided in the company's press release issued on May 29, 2025, including the company's expectation that earnings will be between $22.65 and $23.20 per share on comparable store sales growth between 0% and 1.5%.



