Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
25.06.25 | 15:32
2,300 Euro
+0,97 % +0,022
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 15:58 Uhr
113 Leser
Nordic American Tankers Limited - Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson increases holding above 5 million shares

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Dear Shareholders and Investors,


Non-Executive Vice Chairman and Board member of NAT, Alexander Hansson, has today bought 300,000 shares at $2.72 per share. He is now holding 5,050,000 shares.

Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 9,900,000 shares - being the largest private shareholder group in the company.

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
