Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
WKN: A0HDE3 | ISIN: DK0060036564
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 15:36 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has accepted the request for delisting of Spar Nord Bank A/S' shares

Company announcement no. 24

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has accepted the request for delisting of Spar Nord Bank A/S' shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE DOING SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

With reference to Spar Nord Bank A/S' ("Spar Nord Bank") company announcement no. 23 dated 25 June 2025, regarding Spar Nord Bank's request to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S to remove the Spar Nord Bank shares (ISIN DK0060036564) from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has today accepted to remove the shares from trading and official listing.

The last day of trading will be 23 July 2025, which is the same day as the last business day of the four-week compulsory acquisition period.

Any questions may be addressed to CFO Rune Brandt Børglum on telephone: +45 96 34 42 36.


