Troax Group AB: Troax Group to reduce costs and optimize manufacturing footprint

Hillerstorp 25th of June 2025, 15.00 CET

Hillerstorp, Sweden: Troax Group ('Troax'), the global leader of indoor perimeter protection, is taking actions to optimize its portfolio and promote efficiency within its European and North American operations.

Troax is continuously looking at ways to strengthen operational efficiency and resilience. The Group has now decided to initiate restructuring activities supporting its strategic and financial targets. The measures include consolidation of production units and optimizing the structure of the organization.

The market demand has similarly to the first quarter continued to be challenging. The market in Europe, especially in the northern parts of Europe, continues at a low level. Over the past years, we have expanded our capacity both organically as well as through acquisitions. Hence, we will adjust our operational footprint to adapt to the current and future needs.

As part of this optimization effort, Troax has initiated 3 main activities:

Optimize our organization and reduce white-collar personnel to align to market demand. In total, we will have approximately 100 employees affected during the second quarter. Start consolidating the European footprint for racking products to reduce our fixed cost base. As a result, our manufacturing in Poland will be closed and relevant parts of the manufacturing will be moved to other factories in the Group. Additionally to 1) above, 125 employees will be affected. The restructuring will commence during the second half of the year, and we aim to complete this consolidation by the end of 2025. Our investment into a new modern facility in North American continues as per previous announcements. The new facility located in Tennessee will contribute to higher capacity and substantially higher cost efficiency aimed at the North American market. The facility will be ramped-up during 2026.

The initiative is estimated to generate annual savings of 10 MEUR. The costs related to the restructuring are expected to amount to 6 MEUR which will be reported as non-recurring costs and reported as items affecting comparability in EBITA in the second quarter 2025.

"We regret that this restructuring initiative will affect our colleagues. These actions, however, are necessary to safeguard that we remain competitive now and in the future. We will ensure that our customers continuously get the best products and solutions possible." says Martin Nyström, Troax Group's President and CEO.

For additional information, please contact:

Martin Nyström

President and CEO

martin.nystrom@troax.com

Tel: +46 370 828 31



Anders Eklöf

CFO

anders.eklof@troax.com

Tel +46 370 828 25

This information is information that Troax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CET on the 25th of June 2025.

About Troax

Troax Group is the leading global supplier of indoor perimeter protection for manufacturing and warehousing environments.

Troax develops high quality and innovative safety solutions to protect people, property and processes.

Troax Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556916-4030, is a global company with a strong sales force and efficient supply chain. With local presence we offer excellent customer service and quick deliveries. We are represented in 42 countries and employ roughly 1200 people. The Company's head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden and our sales amounted to 279 MEUR (2024)