Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PL4H | ISIN: SE0012729366 | Ticker-Symbol: 5TOA
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 17:15
12,680 Euro
+0,32 % +0,040
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROAX GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROAX GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,58012,94017:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Troax Group AB: Troax Group to reduce costs and optimize manufacturing footprint

Hillerstorp 25th of June 2025, 15.00 CET

Hillerstorp, Sweden: Troax Group ('Troax'), the global leader of indoor perimeter protection, is taking actions to optimize its portfolio and promote efficiency within its European and North American operations.

Troax is continuously looking at ways to strengthen operational efficiency and resilience. The Group has now decided to initiate restructuring activities supporting its strategic and financial targets. The measures include consolidation of production units and optimizing the structure of the organization.

The market demand has similarly to the first quarter continued to be challenging. The market in Europe, especially in the northern parts of Europe, continues at a low level. Over the past years, we have expanded our capacity both organically as well as through acquisitions. Hence, we will adjust our operational footprint to adapt to the current and future needs.

As part of this optimization effort, Troax has initiated 3 main activities:

  1. Optimize our organization and reduce white-collar personnel to align to market demand. In total, we will have approximately 100 employees affected during the second quarter.
  2. Start consolidating the European footprint for racking products to reduce our fixed cost base. As a result, our manufacturing in Poland will be closed and relevant parts of the manufacturing will be moved to other factories in the Group. Additionally to 1) above, 125 employees will be affected. The restructuring will commence during the second half of the year, and we aim to complete this consolidation by the end of 2025.
  3. Our investment into a new modern facility in North American continues as per previous announcements. The new facility located in Tennessee will contribute to higher capacity and substantially higher cost efficiency aimed at the North American market. The facility will be ramped-up during 2026.

The initiative is estimated to generate annual savings of 10 MEUR. The costs related to the restructuring are expected to amount to 6 MEUR which will be reported as non-recurring costs and reported as items affecting comparability in EBITA in the second quarter 2025.

"We regret that this restructuring initiative will affect our colleagues. These actions, however, are necessary to safeguard that we remain competitive now and in the future. We will ensure that our customers continuously get the best products and solutions possible." says Martin Nyström, Troax Group's President and CEO.

Martin Nyström Troax Group.jpg

For additional information, please contact:

Martin Nyström
President and CEO
martin.nystrom@troax.com
Tel: +46 370 828 31


Anders Eklöf
CFO
anders.eklof@troax.com
Tel +46 370 828 25

This information is information that Troax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CET on the 25th of June 2025.

About Troax

Troax Group is the leading global supplier of indoor perimeter protection for manufacturing and warehousing environments.

Troax develops high quality and innovative safety solutions to protect people, property and processes.

Troax Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556916-4030, is a global company with a strong sales force and efficient supply chain. With local presence we offer excellent customer service and quick deliveries. We are represented in 42 countries and employ roughly 1200 people. The Company's head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden and our sales amounted to 279 MEUR (2024)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.