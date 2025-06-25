Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) ("the Company") on 25 June 2025.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and consolidated income statement for the financial year 2024 as well as the balance sheet and consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2024. The members of the Board of Directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Allocation of profit or loss

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2024 and that the results of the company shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved to re-elect Matthew Peacock, Michael Comish, Nicholas Greatorex, Fredrik Lundqvist, Anders Olin, and Ashkan Senobari as members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, it was resolved to elect Rob Woodward as a new member and chairman of the Board of Directors. The AGM re-elected the audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.

It was resolved that remuneration shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board in the amount of GBP 60,000, and that no remuneration shall be paid to the other members of the Board of Directors. It was further resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices and customary billing standards.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Olin, President and CEO, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

Mobile: +46 761-01 14 88

E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

Mobile: +45 23 68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

Mobile: +46 709-80 20 80

E-Mail: robert.bryhn@zetadisplay.com