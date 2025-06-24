Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) on 23 June 2025.

Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to dismiss board member Matthew Peacock and to elect Rob Woodward as a new board member. The remaining board members were re-elected for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

