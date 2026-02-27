Anzeige
WKN: A1H886 | ISIN: SE0001105511
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ZETADISPLAY AB Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZetaDisplay AB: Year end report 2025

ZETADISPLAY AB (publ) Year end Report 1 October - 31 December 2025 (Q4)

Q4 year end report for ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is now available at the ZetaDisplay Investor relations web: ir.zetadisplay.com

Malmö, 27 February 2026

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Daniel Nergård, at 08:00 CET on 27 February 2026

- Full Q4 report attached and available at: https://ir.zetadisplay.com/financial-reports

For further questions, please contact:
Daniel Nerga°rd, President & CEO
Mobile: +46 73 633 57 00
E-Mail: daniel.nergard@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO
Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58
E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage software and solutions. Today ZetaDisplay is of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European and global digital signage industry.

Our proprietary software suite platform ENGAGE Suite, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with +125,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and corporations.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmo¨-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +600 million and employs approx. 250 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors.

More information about ZetaDisplay can be found on the group global website www.zetadisplay.com or for Investor relations at www.ir.zetadisplay.com or for owner information at www.hanoverinvestors.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
