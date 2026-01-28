ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay and LG partner to factory pre-load Engage Suite on LG digital signage displays

ZetaDisplay has partnered with LG Electronics to simplify and accelerate digital signage content deployment by preloading ZetaDisplay's Engage Suite software on LG professional digital signage displays. This enterprise-ready solution combines LG's latest standard range of professional displays with ZetaDisplay's award-winning CMS, delivering a ready-to-use package designed to simplify rollout, reduce installation time, and enable fast content distribution.

This integration enables organisations and integrators to deploy digital signage content faster, with reduced complexity and fewer technical steps, using a content management solution purpose-built for the digital signage industry.

Engage Suite is ZetaDisplay's proprietary digital signage software platform, designed with a modular architecture to ensure secure, scalable, and reliable operation across digital signage networks of any size. The platform brings together a powerful content management system, an intuitive admin panel for control and governance, and integrated apps that support dynamic content, automation and API-driven integrations.

With Engage Suite already preloaded as standard, set up complexity at installation is significantly reduced, allowing projects to move from installation to configuration almost immediately.

The integrated content creator makes content production efficient and easy to scale across a wide range of LG professional display formats, including LG's UHD and High Brightness models for indoor and window facing solutions, ensuring consistent content delivery across diverse environments.

Set up is straightforward. Users simply input the enterprise activation code using the remote control, dramatically shortening set up time, and simplifying large scale rollouts across multiple locations and global estates.

The integration of Engage Suite also enables retailers to incorporate in-store screens into a wider retail media ecosystem, transforming digital signage from a communication tool into a data-driven media channel. This turns in-store screens into revenue-generating assets, supporting targeted promotions, real-time campaign updates and measurable performance. With built-in analytics and API integrations, Engage Suite makes it easy to launch, manage, and scale a retail media network.

Ola Sæverås, Chief Business Officer at ZetaDisplay, comments:

"When software and hardware are designed to work seamlessly together, projects move faster and scale more easily. With Engage Suite preloaded on LG professional displays, integrators and end users can begin configuring content and workflows almost immediately, removing complexity and enabling more efficient, consistent rollouts across multiple locations and regions."

Pierre-Thomas Louis de Soultrait, B2B Director at LG Electronics Europe adds:

"ZetaDisplay has been a trusted partner of LG for more than 20 years, with a deep understanding of the full digital signage lifecycle, from concept and content to deployment and ongoing operation. Engage Suite is an advanced and adaptable CMS ecosystem, built specifically to address the unique challenges of the digital signage industry. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into the wider marketing and operational technology stack makes it a strong complement to LG's professional display portfolio. We are excited about this joint innovation initiative and look forward to accelerating shared opportunities"

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage software and solutions. Today ZetaDisplay is of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European and global digital signage industry.

Our proprietary software suite platform ENGAGE Suite, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with +125,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmo¨-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +600 million and employs approx. 250 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors.

More information about ZetaDisplay can be found on the group global website www.zetadisplay.com or for Investor relations at www.ir.zetadisplay.com or for owner information at www.hanoverinvestors.com.