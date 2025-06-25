Conagra Brands, Inc.: Conagra Brands to Achieve Multi-Year Modernization Milestone in Frozen Portfolio by End of 2025

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced that it will reach an important milestone in the company's long-standing portfolio modernization strategy by completing the removal of certified Food, Drug & Cosmetic colors ("FD&C colors") from its U.S. frozen product portfolio by the end of 2025. This milestone represents yet another important achievement in Conagra's multi-year journey to innovate and modernize products to meet evolving consumer trends.

"Conagra Brands is known for innovating delicious, on-trend foods, and our transition away from FD&C colors is just one aspect of our broader strategy to modernize our portfolio to align with consumer preferences," said Tom McGough, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Conagra Brands. "Our leading portfolio of frozen brands, including Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's and more, will be 100% free from FD&C colors by the end of 2025."

Additionally, Conagra will continue its portfolio modernization efforts across its full U.S. retail portfolio and will not offer products with FD&C colors sold to K-12 schools by the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year. The company is also working to discontinue the use of FD&C colors in the manufacturing of products across its U.S. retail portfolio by the end of 2027.

With more than 100 years of history, Conagra has regularly adapted to evolving consumer interests. The company's innovation strategy is fueled by the understanding of consumers' priorities as they relate to food. Many consumers are looking for foods that support their health and wellness goals, fit their diverse lifestyles, and provide for their nutritional needs. Conagra's focus on affordable, convenient nutrition helps support consumer access to a variety of food groups including whole vegetables, portion-controlled frozen meals, whole grain popcorn, and quality protein. Brands like Birds Eye®, with many of its innovative frozen vegetable options, and Healthy Choice®, with a variety of healthy meals, support consumers' nutritional goals and healthy eating patterns. Conagra also provides a range of other products to meet consumers' diverse nutritional needs, including Gardein® and Purple Carrot® vegan products, UDI's® and Glutino® gluten-free products, Hunts® and Rotel® tomatoes, and Rosarita® and Ranch-Style® beans.

Earlier this year, Conagra launched the "On Track" badge on select Healthy Choice products, indicating that the products are high in protein, low calorie, and a good source of fiber, which make these items " GLP-1 friendly." Healthy Choice was the first major food brand to call out " GLP-1 Friendly" on the package.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's ®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

