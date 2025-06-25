Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
WKN: A2N9BV | ISIN: DK0061031895
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 08:59
0,001 Euro
-9,09 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2025 17:00 Uhr
Scandion Oncology A/S: Delisting of the shares of Scandion Oncology - last day of trading July 11, 2025

In accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision, following application from the liquidator of Scandion Oncology, the shares of Scandion Oncology will be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading is on July 11, 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Appointed Liquidator
Phone: +45 21227227
E-mail: info@scandiononcology.com

The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on June 25, 2025 at 17.00 CET.
About Scandion
Scandion Oncology (Scandion) is a clinical-stage biotech company using an innovative drug efflux pump inhibition technique with biomodulation capabilities on ABCG2 and UGT1A1 targets to revert drug resistance.

Drug resistance remains a massive problem in cancer treatment and in the development of new medicines. Scandion's lead compound SCO-101 is currently studying metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in its Phase 2 CORIST trial, while the PANTAX Phase 1 program is developing SCO-101 for pancreatic cancer.

Scandion is based in Copenhagen and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (ticker: SCOL). Vator Securities is the Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
