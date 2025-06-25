Regulatory News:

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the unanimous approval of all resolutions submitted to its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM), including the appointment of Diede van den Ouden as sole member of the board of directors and Chief Executive Officer as a successor to Aram Mangasarian. The shareholders representing 16.67% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on May 28, 2025, were represented at the AGM which took place on June 25, 2025, at 03:00 p.m. CEST.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire TME Pharma team I would like to welcome Diede van den Ouden as our new CEO. Diede's commitment to TME Pharma, demonstrated both as a significant shareholder and an active supporter, gives us great confidence as we enter this next chapter," said Maurizio PetitBon, Chairman of TME Pharma. "I would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Aram for his invaluable leadership over the past years during which TME Pharma achieved tremendous advances, especially with regard to the industry-leading clinical data generated in glioblastoma one of the most challenging areas in oncologyWe wish Aram the very best in his next venture and are pleased that he will stay involved with the TME R&D programs on an advisory basis. The Supervisory Board looks forward to working with Diede to continue driving our strategic objectives, including securing funding and partnerships for NOX-A12 and NOX-E36."

"I am honored to join TME Pharma at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey. Thanks to the dedication and vision of the entire team, TME Pharma has reached a critical inflection point, marked by robust clinical progress and a strengthened financial position, with reduced cash burn and a secured 12-month runway," said Diede van den Ouden, the newly elected CEO of TME Pharma. "Building on this solid foundation, my focus will be on leading the company through its next phase of transformation, accelerating our strategic initiatives for both NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. As a major shareholder myself, my interests are fully aligned with those of our shareholders, and I am committed to delivering long-term value for all stakeholders."

The full list of resolutions can be found below.

Item Resolution 2.c. Adoption of the annual accounts 2024 Accepted 2.d. Release from liability of the sole member of the board of directors Accepted 2.e. Release from liability of the members of the supervisory board Accepted 3. Appointment of Diede Mink van den Ouden as sole member of the board of directors Accepted 4. Re-appointment of Susan Coles as member of the supervisory board Accepted 5. Amendment of the remuneration policy regarding the compensation structure of managing and supervisory board directors Accepted 6. Appointment of Baker Tilly (Netherlands) B.V. as statutory auditor for the financial year 2025 Accepted 7. Partial amendment of the articles of association in relation to the increase of the authorized share capital Accepted 8. Partial amendment of the articles of association in relation to re-instating a transitional provision to further increase the authorized share capital Accepted 9. Renewal of the delegation to the board of directors to issue ordinary shares and/or preference shares and to limit or exclude any pre-emptive rights in connection therewith Accepted 10. Renewal of the delegation to the board of directors to acquire shares Accepted

The presentation outlining the agenda items and voting results of the AGM is available online. The minutes of the AGM will soon be made available on the company website.

