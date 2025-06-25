

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to 1.1641 against the greenback, 0.8538 against the pound and 0.9374 against the franc, from an early low of 1.1589, 8-day low of 0.8512 and nearly a 2-week low of 0.9333, respectively.



The euro recovered to 1.7914 against the aussie and 1.9318 against the kiwi.



The euro climbed to a 2-day high of 169.37 against the yen and more than a 5-year high of 1.5991 against the loonie.



The currency may find resistance around 1.18 against the greenback, 0.87 against the pound, 0.95 against the franc, 1.82 against the aussie 2.00 against the kiwi, 171.00 against the yen and 1.62 against the loonie.



