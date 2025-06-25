

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.885 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $332 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $2.181 billion or $1.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 36.6% to $9.301 billion from $6.811 billion last year.



Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



