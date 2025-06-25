

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) has announced the practical completion of Seraphina Apartments, the third and final phase of its Fortunes Dock cluster in Canning Town.



The development adds 132 high-quality rental homes, bringing the total at Fortunes Dock to 412 and marking a key milestone in the transformation of this East London residential hub.



Helen Gordon, Chief Executive, highlighted that Seraphina completes Grainger's vision for the area, building on the success of the earlier Argo and Nautilus Apartments. She emphasized the development's connectivity via the Jubilee Line and DLR, along with its vibrant local mix of shops, cafes, and restaurants.



Seraphina Apartments represents a total investment of approximately £152 million into Canning Town. The project supports Grainger's strategy of creating residential clusters that improve operational efficiency, enhance brand recognition, and deliver tailored living experiences. This cluster model has already shown strong results, as seen in the rapid lease-up of Grainger's Bristol development, Millwrights Place.



Paying homage to Canning Town's industrial heritage, the development's name honors vessels once built by the historic Thames Ironworks and Ship Building Ltd. The apartments span two buildings of fourteen and nine storeys, offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units designed for flexible, modern city living.



The scheme includes shared amenities such as a residents' lounge, co-working spaces with private work pods, a meeting room with a kitchenette, games room, gym and wellness area, podium garden, and rooftop terrace. Now that construction is complete, work will begin on fitting out the amenity areas ahead of the development's official launch later this summer.



