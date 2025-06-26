Anzeige
Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations' CEO to Host Special Investors' Conference Call on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H), (WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Thomas O'Shaughnessy, Onco-Innovations' CEO, will host a special investors' conference call, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. ET/11:00 p.m. CET.

Participants are invited to send in advance questions for Mr. O'Shaughnessy to address during the conference, by submitting to investors@oncoinnovations.com.

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line.

CALL INTO THE LIVE EVENT:

Conference Link "Dial Me":
https://link.meetingpanel.com/?id=onco-innovations-limited-special-investors-announcement

(Conference Link's 'Dial Me' feature lets participants join the call instantly-no dial-in or hold time. By entering their name, company, email, and phone number, the platform will call them directly to connect.)

or

Participant Toll-Free Number: 888-304-1803
International / Direct Dial: 848-488-9277
Germany: +49 69 5899 64215

Conference ID: ONCO

The Company will issue a press release after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"
Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: + 1 888 261 8055
investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the prospects of the Company, and the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-ceo-to-host-special-investors-conference-call-on-wed-1043216

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
