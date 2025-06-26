Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") is pleased to announce that Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin, and David Schwartz, Director of Strategic Partnerships of the Litecoin Foundation, have joined the Company's Advisory Board. The addition of Mr. Lee and Mr. Schwartz underscores Luxxfolio's strategic focus on advancing its position within the Litecoin blockchain and broader cryptocurrency ecosystems.

Charlie Lee is a pioneer in the digital asset space, best known as the creator of Litecoin, which he launched in 2011 as a faster, more scalable alternative to Bitcoin. With a background in computer science and engineering from MIT, Lee previously held engineering roles at Google and Coinbase, where he helped shape early crypto infrastructure. His vision and leadership have helped establish Litecoin as one of the most enduring and widely adopted cryptocurrencies in the world. Lee currently serves as the Director of the Litecoin Foundation, where he continues to drive innovation, adoption, and advocacy for decentralized money.

David Schwartz is a respected voice in the blockchain community and currently serves as a board Director and Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Litecoin Foundation. With over 20 years of experience in program management, business development and strategic planning, Schwartz has been instrumental in leading development initiatives, providing direction for Litecoin Core, and supporting the protocol's evolution. He is also a prominent advocate for digital asset education, security best practices, and real-world adoption strategies. His technical ability to cultivate strong long term relationships within the cryptocurrency space and strategic insight are key assets to both the Litecoin ecosystem and the broader cryptocurrency movement.

"We are excited to welcome Charlie and David to our team. Their experience and insights will be invaluable as Luxxfolio continues to execute on its strategic initiatives aimed at mainstream cryptocurrency adoption and technological development," stated Tomek Antoniak, CEO of Luxxfolio. "Charlie and David's unwavering commitment to the Litecoin ecosystem uniquely positions Luxxfolio to deepen its support for the Litecoin community, and on growing adoption of Litecoin for fast, low-cost, and decentralized payments. We believe Litecoin represents one of the most compelling opportunities in crypto as a form of hard money-proven, secure, and built for real-world utility. As the world moves toward greater financial sovereignty and digital-native commerce, Litecoin stands out as a credible foundation for practical, everyday payments."

This announcement follows recent strategic expansions by Luxxfolio, including its commitment to Litecoin mining operations, node deployment, and development of stablecoins, self-custody solutions and merchant processing designed for practical cryptocurrency usage.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

