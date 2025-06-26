OpenWay and ACB Power a New Era of Cardholder Choice with Southeast Asia's First Visa Flex Launch

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam and BRUSSELS, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWay, a global leader in digital payment software, announces its role in enabling the successful launch of Visa Flex Credential at Vietnam's Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) - a regional first in Southeast Asia. This innovation allows ACB cardholders to dynamically switch between debit and credit options using a single card, giving them greater control over spending and a more customer-centric payment experience. For ACB, Visa Flex Credential helps accelerate card activation and usage, unlock richer customer data for personalized offers, and reduce account dormancy - all while enhancing portfolio performance. OpenWay's Way4 issuing and acquiring platform served as the technological foundation for this next-generation capability.

"Here in Vietnam, debit remains the dominant form of card payment, and we see significant potential and room for growth in credit and flexible payment products like Visa?Flex Credential," says Mr. Nguyen Tam Khoa, Deputy Head of Consumer Division at ACB. "Thanks to our 10-year collaboration with OpenWay and their Way4 platform, ACB has pioneered multiple market-firsts, including Visa Flex Credential, Apple Pay tokenization, QR-code ATM deposits via mobile, and more. We're proud that our customers are the first in the region to enjoy innovative, convenient, real-time, personalized payments."

"Today, ACB is one of the first banks globally to support Visa Flex Credential. With our Way4 platform as their foundation, they are well-positioned to expand this offering further - for example, by adding installment or loyalty accounts to the selection - in line with the bank's insights into evolving customer expectations," says Mr. Ha Nguyen Manh, General Director of OpenWay Vietnam.

Way4's flexible architecture and real-time configuration capabilities accelerate time-to-market for the OpenWay-ACB team. The scope of work behind this Flex Credential launch included:

Enhancing existing Way4 interfaces to Visa and ACB One mobile app

Updating the CMS database and workflows, including tokenization, for secure credential management

Implementing smart routing with Visa's Flex Credential portal

Achieving certification by Visa and production launch in a matter of months

The ACB case shows the strategic value of Way4 - enabling banks and fintechs to fast-track innovation. Way4 also supported the world's first mobile Visa P2P transfers and Eurasia's first CBDC cards. More Way4-powered Flex Credential launches are already underway.

For more information, please visit https://openwaygroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openway-and-acb-power-a-new-era-of-cardholder-choice-with-southeast-asias-first-visa-flex-launch-302491182.html