

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jefferson Capital Inc. announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 10 million shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share.



Jefferson Capital is offering 625,000 shares of common stock, and certain existing stockholders are offering about 9.38 million shares of common stock. In addition, the underwriters of the offering have a 30-day option to purchase from the selling stockholders up to 1.50 million additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Jefferson Capital will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.



Jefferson Capitals common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 26, 2025 under the ticker symbol JCAP.



The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025.



