

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cantor Equity Partners III Inc. (CAEP) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 24.00 million Class A ordinary shares at $10.00 per share.



The shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'CAEP' and begin trading on June 26, 2025.



The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.60 million shares offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.



The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.



Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.



