

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The euro rose to nearly a 4-year high of 1.1717 against the U.S. dollar, more than a 7-year high of 1.6052 against the Canadian dollar and a 2-day high of 0.9402 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1684, 1.6019 and 0.9392, respectively.



Against the yen, the euro edged up to 169.40 from Wednesday's closing value of 169.31.



Moving away from a recent low of 0.8528 against the pound, the euro advanced to 0.8537.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro jumped to 2-day highs of 1.7935 and 1.9354 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7916 and 1.9301, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.18 against the greenback, 1.61 against the loonie, 0.94 against the franc, 170.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the pound, 1.80 against the aussie and 1.95 against the kiwi.



