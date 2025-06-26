

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar depreciated to more than a 10-year low of 0.8024 against the Swiss franc, nearly a 4-year low of 1.1717 against the euro and a 3-1/2-year low of 1.3725 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8038, 1.1684 and 1.3689, respectively.



The greenback dropped to a 2-day low of 144.57 against the yen, from Wednesday's closing value of 144.92.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback dropped to an 8-day low of 0.6536 and a 9-day low of 0.6066 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6521 and 0.6054, respectively.



Moving away from a recent high of 1.3723 against the Canadian dollar, the greenback slipped to a 2-day low of 1.3701.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.78 against the franc, 1.18 against the euro, 1.38 against the pound, 142.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.35 against the loonie.



