

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment from Germany is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK publishes Germany's consumer sentiment survey data. The forward looking consumer confidence index is forecast to rise to -19.1 in July from -19.9 in June.



In the meantime, foreign trade from Sweden and unemployment from Norway are due.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to release Distributive Trades survey data. The UK retail sales balance is expected to rise to -24 percent in June from -27 percent in May.



