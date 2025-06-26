Biovica International: Biovica Granted New European Patent

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a new patent for the company's biomarker technology in the field of immuno-oncology. The patent covers the use of TKa as a marker for predicting the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment in cancer patients. The patent will come into effect on July 16, 2025, in conjunction with its publication in the European Patent Bulletin.

The patent is titled Thymidine Kinase as a marker for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) efficacy in treatment of cancer patients. It covers the use of DiviTum® TKa as a tool for determining the prognosis of cancer patients who are either about to start or are already undergoing treatment with one or more ICIs. These therapies, which target proteins such as PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4, have transformed the oncology treatment landscape over the past decade by reactivating the body's immune system to fight cancer cells.

"We are very proud of this patent, which enables more accurate patient selection and thereby enhances our appeal to pharmaceutical companies developing new checkpoint inhibitors. In addition, the patent expands our addressable market and improves the potential for personalized treatment and monitoring of patients undergoing immunotherapy," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Biovica is now working to obtain corresponding patent protection in other key regions, including the US, Japan, and China.