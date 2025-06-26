Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) ("Nickel 28" or the "Company") today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2025 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, each of the Company's nominees were duly elected as directors of Nickel 28. In addition, the shareholders of the Company also approved the reappointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.

Detailed results of the votes at the Meeting are set out below:

Election of Directors Outcome of the Vote









Votes for

(#) Votes for

(%) Votes withheld

(#) Votes withheld

(%) Edward (Ned) Collery

Craig Lennon

Brett A. Richards

Clark Wang

David Whittle Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected 25,570,254

39,706,572

25,997,540

25,572,374

25,570,274 64.35%

99.93%

65.43%

64.36%

64.35% 14,166,154

29,836

13,738,868

14,164,034

14,166,134 35.65%

0.08%

34.58%

35.65%

35.65%

Reappointment of Auditor Outcome of the Vote

Carried Votes for Votes against 32,462,549

74.69% 10,999,362

25.31%

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information which constitutes 'forward-looking statements' and 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the business and assets of Nickel 28 and its strategy going forward. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

