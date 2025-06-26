

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group Plc (III.L) said on Thursday that its majority-owned business, Action, has registered an increase in like-for-like sales for the year-to-date period.



Action posted a like-for-like sales growth of 6.9% for the year-to-date period as of the end of week 25 with the new store openings of 111, in line with the company's expansion plans.



'The like-for-like performance continues to be transaction driven with a strong contribution from seasonal sales,' the Group said.



Founded in the Netherlands, Action, a non-food discounter, has operations across Europe with over 3,000 stores.



