

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SCGPY, SRP.L), a provider of public services, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Keith Williams as Board Chair designate.



He succeeds John Rishton, who will step down on December 31.



Keith Williams will become a board member on August 1, and will take over as Board Chair on January 1, 2026.



Williams is currently the Chair of Halfords Group PLC and has previously worked at Aviva plc, British Airways, and Apple Inc.



On Wednesday, Serco closed trading 0.26% higher at 193.60 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



