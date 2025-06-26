

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape Plc (INCH.L), a British automotive distributor, said on Thursday that it has posted a resilient operating performance for the first half, with continued mixed market momentum and translational currency headwinds.



Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Inchcape has reaffirmed its guidance for higher income per share growth, driven by profit growth and ongoing share repurchases.



For the full-year 2024, the company had recorded earnings from continuing operations of 65.6 pence per share, with adjusted profit from continuing operations of 70.4 pence per share.



