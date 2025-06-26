Anzeige
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
26.06.2025 00:12 Uhr
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Ralliant Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralliant Corp. (NYSE: RAL) will replace Wolfspeed Corp. (NYSE: WOLF) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 1. S&P 500 constituent Fortive Corp. (NYSE:FTV) is spinning off Ralliant in a transaction expected to be completed on June 30. Fortive will remain in the S&P 500 post spin-off. Wolfspeed announced its intention to file for bankruptcy on or before July 1 and is therefore no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 1, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Ralliant

RAL

Information Technology

July 1, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Wolfspeed

WOLF

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
