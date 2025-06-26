S&P Dow Jones Indices: Ralliant Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralliant Corp. (NYSE: RAL) will replace Wolfspeed Corp. (NYSE: WOLF) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 1. S&P 500 constituent Fortive Corp. (NYSE:FTV) is spinning off Ralliant in a transaction expected to be completed on June 30. Fortive will remain in the S&P 500 post spin-off. Wolfspeed announced its intention to file for bankruptcy on or before July 1 and is therefore no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 1, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Ralliant RAL Information Technology July 1, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Wolfspeed WOLF Information Technology

