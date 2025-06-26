

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased notably in May from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus dropped to SEK 3.9 billion in May from SEK 10.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, the surplus was SEK 6.2 billion.



The value of exports plunged 10.0 percent in May from last year, and imports slid by 6.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 24.6 billion in May, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 20.7 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 8.2 billion in May, compared to SEK 7.8 billion in the previous month.



