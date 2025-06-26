

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased in May to the highest level in nearly four years, the survey data on the labor force from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.6 percent in May from 4.4 percent in April. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was also the same 4.0 percent.



Further, this was the highest unemployment rate since July 2021, when it was 5.0 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 141,000 in April from 134,000 in the prior month, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.8 percent versus 69.3 percent in April.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 4.5 percent from 4.3 percent.



