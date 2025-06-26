

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based hospitality business Marston's PLC (MARS) on Thursday announced the appointment of Stephen Hopson as its new chief financial officer. Stephen would succeed Hayleigh Lupino, who as previously announced, is pursuing a new opportunity outside of the group.



Hayleigh Lupino would remain with the company until the end of the financial year (September 27, 2025) to ensure an orderly transition.



Stephen joins Marston's from Topps Tiles plc (TPT), where he has served as CFO since November 2020. He has also served at Molson Coors Beverage Company, Travis Perkins plc and Mitchells & Butlers plc in senior leadership positions.



