Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Commerzbank AG EUR750mil 12NC7 Green Tier 2



June 26, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Green Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 2037

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN, dated 23 May 2025

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000CZ45ZY0 Aggregate nominal amount: € 750,000,000 Description: 4.125% 12NC7 Green Tier 2 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Banco Santander S.A. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets The Toronto Dominion Bank UBS AG London Branch

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.