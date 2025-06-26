Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
Commerzbank AG EUR750mil 12NC7 Green Tier 2
Post Stabilisation Notice
June 26, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Green Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 2037
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN, dated 23 May 2025
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000CZ45ZY0
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 750,000,000
Description:
4.125% 12NC7 Green Tier 2
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander S.A.
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets
The Toronto Dominion Bank
UBS AG London Branch
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.