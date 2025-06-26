Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2025 08:05 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hennes & Mauritz AB: H&M decides to buy back own shares for the company's long-term incentive program (LTIP)

PRESS RELEASE 26 JUNE 2025

The board of directors of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has, on the basis of the authorisation granted by the 2025 annual general meeting, decided to acquire the company's own class B shares in order to ensure the delivery of class B shares to the participants in the company's long-term incentive program (LTIP).

The share buybacks will be carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (known as the Safe Harbour Regulation). Acquisitions of shares will be managed by an investment firm or credit institution that makes its trading decisions regarding the timing of the acquisitions of H&M shares independently of H&M.

The share buybacks are subject to the following terms:

  • Buybacks are to take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rule Book for Issuers, MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.
  • The shares shall be purchased at a per-share price within the price range (spread) on Nasdaq Stockholm applicable from time to time, meaning the spread between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price prevailing and disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time.
  • The maximum cumulative number of purchased shares is 1,100,000.
  • The maximum cumulative purchase amount is SEK 175 m.
  • The programme begins on 26 June 2025 and will continue until no later than 17 July 2025.
  • Payment for the shares is to be made in cash.

The total number of shares in H&M as at 26 June 2025 is 1,604,491,375 shares, of which 194,400,000 are class A shares and 1,410,091,375 are class B shares. H&M currently holds none of its own shares.

Contact:
Joseph Ahlberg, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 73 465 93 92
E-mail: joseph.ahlberg@hm.com

For more information from the H&M group and press images visit hmgroup.com/media.

H & M HENNES & MAURITZ AB (PUBL) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. The group's brands are H&M (including H&M HOME, H&M Move and H&M Beauty), COS, Weekday (including Cheap Monday and Monki), & Other Stories, ARKET, Singular Society and Sellpy. The group also includes several ventures. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.


