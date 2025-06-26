Hennes & Mauritz AB: Six-month report 2025

Second quarter (1 March 2025 - 31 May 2025)

Sales in local currencies increased by 1 percent in the second quarter, with 4 percent fewer stores at the end of the quarter compared with the same point in time last year. Excluding these closures, sales increased by 3 percent. Converted into SEK, net sales amounted to SEK 56,714 m (59,605). Net sales in SEK were negatively affected by a currency translation effect of around 6 percentage points due to the strengthened Swedish krona.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 31,425 m (33,569), which corresponds to a gross margin of 55.4 percent (56.3). The gross margin was negatively affected mainly by external factors such as a more expensive US dollar and high freight costs, which increased the cost of purchasing for the second quarter, but also by the company's investments in the customer offering. The external factors that had a negative impact on purchasing in the first half of the year are turning positive for the second half of the year.

Selling and administrative expenses amounted to SEK 25,489 m (26,446). In local currencies these expenses increased by 2 percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 5,914 m (7,098), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.4 percent (11.9). The decrease in operating profit was mainly attributable to the lower gross margin and negative currency translation effects.

The result after tax amounted to SEK 3,962 m (5,0641), corresponding to SEK 2.48 (3.151) per share.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 8,528 m (12,600). Cash and cash equivalents plus undrawn credit facilities were SEK 35,828 m (42,572).

The composition of the stock-in-trade is good. During the quarter the stock-in-trade developed in a positive direction with a significantly lower growth rate of 1 percent compared to the first quarter's increase of 11 percent in local currencies. At the end of the second quarter the volume of goods was lower than at the same point in time last year. Higher purchasing costs explain the increase in stock-in-trade compared with the previous year.

First half-year (1 December 2024 - 31 May 2025)

In local currencies net sales increased by 1 percent in the first half of the year. Converted into SEK, the H&M group's net sales amounted to SEK 112,047 m (113,274).

Gross profit amounted to SEK 58,594 m (61,224). This corresponds to a gross margin of 52.3 percent (54.0).

Selling and administrative expenses amounted to SEK 51,427 m (52,010). In local currencies these expenses increased by 1 percent compared with the previous year.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 7,117 m (9,175), corresponding to an operating margin of 6.4 percent (8.1). The decrease in operating profit was attributable in full to the lower gross margin, which was negatively affected by external factors such as a more expensive US dollar and higher freight costs, but also by markdowns and investments in the customer offering.

The result after tax amounted to SEK 4,541 m (6,2951), corresponding to SEK 2.85 (3.911) per share.

Cash flow from operating profit amounted to SEK 12,729 m (16,567).



The H&M group's sales in the month of June 2025 are expected to increase by 3 percent in local currencies compared with the same month the previous year. The sales increase of 3 percent is impacted by a negative calendar effect of around one percentage point.

Environmental organisation Stand.earth rated the H&M group as the best company in the fashion industry for the group's work to phase out fossil fuels. The H&M group gained the highest overall score among leading brands in the fashion industry for its climate efforts.

The annual general meeting on 7 May 2025 resolved to authorise the board to decide on buybacks of the company's own class B shares in the period up to the 2026 annual general meeting for the purpose of adjusting the company's capital structure and enabling purchases of shares for the company's share-based incentive program. The board of directors has made the decision to buy back the company's own class B shares to ensure the delivery of class B shares to the participants in the company's long-term incentive program (LTIP). The cumulative number of shares that can be purchased is 1,100,000 shares, for a maximum cumulative amount of SEK 175 m.

H&M is opening its first stores and online in Brazil, a country with a population of more than 200 million, early in the second half of 2025.

"Our plan, with its focus on the product offering, the shopping experience and brand, is again confirmed by the progress we see. The positive development in important areas such as online, H&M womenswear and H&M Move, as well as continued focus on good cost control, will contribute to a profitable sales development," says Daniel Ervér, CEO.

1. See note 5.

Comments by Daniel Ervér, CEO



Sales in local currencies increased by 1 percent in the second quarter, with 4 percent fewer stores at the end of the quarter compared with the same point in time the previous year. Excluding these closures, sales increased by 3 percent. Moreover, the quarter is to be seen in light of the fact that the second quarter of 2024 was a strong quarter with a sales increase of 3 percent.

The quarter's result was negatively affected by higher purchasing prices as a result of a more expensive US dollar and higher freight costs, but also by the fact that we have continued to invest in the customer offering. Investments made to strengthen our customer offering and give customers even more value for money. The negative external factors that increased the costs of purchasing for the first half of the year are turning positive for the second half of the year.

Our plan, with its focus on the product offering, the shopping experience and the H&M brand, is confirmed by the progress we see in key parts of the business. With the customer offering at the centre, we have further strengthened the organisation's focus on product and customer experience. The improvements implemented in online, H&M womenswear and H&M Move, together with increased product availability and closer collaboration with our suppliers, have continued to bring positive results. Portfolio brands also grew in the quarter and COS has developed particularly well. Some measures have a faster impact than others, but the direction is clear and during the year we continue to implement improvements in other parts of the business.

Our upgraded digital store is now rolled out and the response from customers is positive. In our omni-model we continue to integrate our physical and digital sales channels that complement and strengthen each other. We also continue to expand in growth markets. We look forward to opening both online and physical stores in Brazil in the second half of the year, and taking H&M's business concept - fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way - to a country that has a population of more than 200 million and a great interest in fashion.

The integration of sustainability into our daily operations continues to deliver results. The climate and environmental organisation Stand.earth ranks H&M as number one among 42 fashion companies in terms of reducing climate impact.

In uncertain times with cautious consumers we monitor macroeconomic and geopolitical developments closely and continuously adapt both the customer offering and the business to meet our customers' needs in the best way. We continue to strengthen the product offering and the experience both online and in our stores. With a clear plan, a strong financial position, good cost control and committed employees, we see good opportunities for long-term, sustainable and profitable growth.



H & M HENNES & MAURITZ AB (PUBL) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. The group's brands are H&M (including H&M HOME, H&M Move and H&M Beauty), COS, Weekday (including Cheap Monday and Monki), & Other Stories, ARKET, Singular Society and Sellpy. The group also includes several ventures. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.