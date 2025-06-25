Wesdome Gold Mines: Wesdome Provides Kiena Exploration Update; Reports High-Grade Mineralization Including 2,349.9 g/t Gold (Uncut) Over 2.9 Metres (Core Length)

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today provides a comprehensive update on its underground exploration activities at its wholly-owned Kiena mine ("Kiena") in Val-d'Or, Québec (Figure 1).

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "With 21,000 metres of exploration drilling completed so far this year at Kiena alone, our 2025 exploration program is progressing exceptionally well. The completion of new underground drill platforms last year has significantly expanded our reach, improved drill angles, and provided access to targets that were previously unavailable to drill from underground. This is delivering exactly the flexibility and precision we need to ensure resource growth keeps up with higher production levels.

"In particular, drilling in Kiena Deep and the Kiena Deep Footwall Zone has delivered encouraging results. The intersection of high grades on the North Limb of the A1 and A2 lenses supports the conversion of high-grade inferred material and reinforces confidence in our ability to mine these zones effectively given their location within competent basalt. Importantly, drilling year-to-date has confirmed the validity of our geological models, further reinforcing the potential to expand existing resources.

"Advancing the fill-the-mill strategy is a key part of our exploration program, and early results from the B Zone and the Wish Area suggest these zones could provide future incremental sources of ore. Each of these areas is adjacent to existing infrastructure, allowing for efficient development should they meet required grade and tonnage thresholds. We continue to evaluate these and other opportunities, including Presqu'île and Dubuisson as we advance the broader exploration program.

"Looking forward, we are excited to ramp up the summer barge drilling program, targeting high priority areas identified in last year's summer program, including those at the Duchesne and Northwest zones. Surface drilling at Presqu'île and underground drilling at Dubuisson will also commence imminently. With both the underground and surface programs active, we look forward to highlighting the full upside potential at Kiena."

Highlights

Kiena Deep - North Limb (Figures 2,3,4, Table 1)1,2

Conversion drilling confirms high-grade mineralization within A1 and A2 lenses in Kiena Deep

Hole N127-7035: 2,349.9 g/t Au uncapped over 2.9 m core length (32.6 g/t Au capped) 3

Hole N127-7035: 89.0 g/t Au uncapped over 3.6 m core length (23.2 g/t Au capped, 3.3 m true width)

Kiena Deep - Footwall Zone (Figures 2,3,4, Table 1)1,2

High-grade intercepts confirm geological interpretation in the Footwall Zone

Hole N127-6948: 482.8 g/t Au over 4.3 m core length (53.7 g/t Au capped, 2.4 m true width) including: 1,460.0 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.5 m true width) 565.0 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.5 m true width)

Hole N127-6949: 331.0 g/t Au uncapped over 15.1 m core length (44.8 g/t Au capped, 6.5 m true width) including: 1,515.0 g/t Au uncapped over 1.2 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.5 m true width) 2,210.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.8 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.3 m true width) 677.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.8 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.3 m true width) 342.0 g/t Au uncapped over 1.2 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.5 m true width)

Hole N127-6950: 119.4 g/t Au uncapped over 9.2 m core length (33.2 g/t Au capped, 5.9 m true width) including: 619.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.8 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.3 m true width) 391.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.8 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.3 m true width)

Hole N127-7053: 70.2 g/t Au uncapped over 3.8 m core length (52.3 g/t Au capped, 3.1 m true width)

B Zone (Figure 5, Table 1)1,2

Conversion drilling highlights the potential for multiple mineralized lenses

Hole N125-7039: 39.2 g/t Au uncapped over 3.5 m core length (25.7 g/t Au capped)3



Wish Area (Figures 6,7, Table 1)1,2,3

Shallow high-grade intervals between the Wish Zone and historic Shawkey mine provide new targets

Hole N033-6998: 13.8 g/t Au uncapped over 3.3 m core length

Hole N033-6998: 25.4 g/t Au uncapped over 3.5 m core length

1 Assays capped at 90 g/t. Assays for Wish Area capped at 35 g/t.

2 Cut off grade of 3.14 g/t assigned for individual assays and no more than two continuous samples below cut off grade (internal dilution) were used within composite band for geological continuity.

3 True width currently unavailable.

Technical Details

Kiena Deep and Footwall Zones

The establishment of new drilling platforms on the 127-level in 2024 has provided significantly improved drilling angles towards Kiena Deep and the Kiena Deep Footwall zones. Results to date have continued to better define the Footwall Zone, extending known lenses and increasing confidence in the validity of the geological model. Concurrently, drilling has also confirmed the high-grade nature of the A1 and A2 lenses on the North Limb of Kiena Deep, returning high-grade results within the competent basalt hanging wall of the Kiena Deep Zone.

Additional drilling is planned throughout the second half of 2025 with a focus on upgrading inferred resources in the Kiena Deep and Kiena Deep Footwall zones. Development of a new 300-metre exploration drift on the 134-level began in early March 2025 and the first two drilling platforms are now complete. This drift will provide at least five new drilling platforms and will further improve drilling angles for down-plunge exploration in Kiena Deep as well as testing the down-plunge extension of B Zone.

B Zone

The B Zone is a known area of mineralization, currently classified as an inferred resource, near existing infrastructure for Kiena Deep and S50. Previously modeled as a single lens of relatively low-grade material, conversion drilling at B Zone in the first half of 2025 has identified the presence of multiple stacked lenses with minor visible gold in certain areas.

While gold grades to date in the B Zone are lower than the average grades seen in Kiena Deep, this area presents an important opportunity to advance Kiena's fill-the-mill strategy as it has the potential to provide incremental tonnage near existing infrastructure. Additionally, the mineralized lenses in the B Zone are hosted in basalt providing favourable ground conditions for future mining. The mineralization remains open at depth, and further drilling is planned to evaluate the potential for continuity and increasing grade with depth.

Wish Zone

Drilling from level 33 in the first half of 2025 has focused primarily on testing the Wish area. Conversion drilling in the main Wish Zone confirmed the down-plunge extension of the orebody, returning moderate grades and thicknesses. Larger-scale exploration to the east of the Wish Zone has identified several interesting gold-bearing intervals that merit follow-up with additional drilling.

Hole N033-6998 intersected two intervals with high-grade mineralization in an area with no previous intercepts. One interval returned an average gold grade of 13.8 g/t Au uncapped over 3.3 m core length approximately 200 metres to the southeast of the Wish Zone. This mineralized zone consists of millimetre to centimetre veinlets of quartz-carbonate-chlorite with traces of very fine to very coarse disseminated cubic pyrite hosted in ultramafic rock, with visible gold noted.

The second interval, near the northwestern extent of underground workings at the historic Shawkey mine, returned 25.4 g/t Au uncapped over 3.5 m core length within a dioritic dyke. The presence of a stockwork of 10-20% white to greyish quartz veinlets, millimetre to centimetre in size, with pyrite and visible gold suggests that this interval could be a northwest extension of the Shawkey Main mineralization. Follow up drilling is planned in the second half of 2025 from level 33 to the east of the Wish Zone, for optimal intersection angles.

VC Zone

In 2024, 300 metres of underground development was completed on the 109-level, providing two new drilling platforms to test the possible down-plunge extension of the VC Zone below 1,090 metres vertical depth. Since December 2024, nine holes have been drilled in an attempt to reach the VC Zone. Due to poor ground conditions between the drill bay and the target, only two of these holes reached the planned depth of 400 metres, and neither of those holes intercepted the target as planned. The seven remaining holes were abandoned before reaching the target depth.

Recognizing the geological potential of the VC Zone, Wesdome will extend the 109-level exploration drift by 200 metres to reduce hole lengths and improve drill success rates by targeting competent basalt ground. Development will begin in the third quarter, and drilling is expected to recommence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a growing value-driven gold producer.

Technical Disclosure

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Geology Superintendent of the Kiena mine a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d'Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was re-run using the fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and also with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements relating to the Kiena Mine regarding: the requirements needed to ensure resource growth keeps up with higher production levels; the drilling results in Kiena Deep and the Kiena Deep Footwall Zone; Wesdome's confidence in its ability to mine the Kiena Deep and the Kiena Deep Footwall Zone, along with the potential to expand their existing resources; the potential for the B Zone and the Wish Area to provide future incremental sources of ore; the development efficiency of the B Zone and the Wish Area based on their location to existing infrastructure; the timing of the commencement of surface drilling at Presqu'île and underground drilling at Dubuisson; the potential upside of the Kiena Mine; the confidence in the validity of the geological model of Kiena Deep and the Kiena Deep Footwall zones; the timing and focus of the planned additional drilling at Kiena Deep and the Kiena Deep Footwall zones; the benefits of the new 300-metre exploration drift on the 134-level that was recently completed; the potential for the B Zone to advance the fill-the-mill strategy and provide incremental tonnage; the planned further drilling in the B Zone; the prospectivity of certain intervals in the Wish Zone, and the potential for those intervals to represent extension of existing mineralization; the timing and details of the planned follow up drilling at the Wish Zone; and the timing and details of the planned extension of the 109-level exploration drift in the VC Zone and subsequent drilling. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wesdome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Wesdome has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Appendix

Figure 1: Kiena Southern Corridor Plan View







Figure 2: Kiena Deep and B Zone Plan View (Left) and Long Section Looking Southwest (Right)







Figure 3: Kiena Deep Long Section Looking Southwest (1,200 m - 1,600 m)







Figure 4: Kiena Deep Long Section Looking Southwest (1,500 m - 1,700 m)







Figure 5: B Zone Long Section Looking Southwest







Figure 6: Wish Area Drilling Plan View







Figure 7: Wish Zone Drilling Plan View (Left) and Long Section Looking Southwest (Right)







Table 1: Kiena Drill Results (Previously Unreleased)

Composite Results

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target



Wish Area

N033-6933 176.0 179.7 3.7 2.5 3.62 3.62 Wish N033-6935 231.1 234.0 2.9 - 5.51 5.51 - N033-6937 77.6 80.6 3.0 - 8.92 8.92 - N033-6937 134.5 138.5 4.0 3.5 8.14 8.14 Wish N033-6937 162.5 166.2 3.7 2.5 4.93 4.93 Wish N033-6961* 121.0 125.0 4.0 2.8 4.10 4.10 Wish N033-6962* 71.3 74.6 3.3 1.8 4.14 4.14 Wish N033-6963* 98.3 102.3 4.0 4.0 3.35 3.35 Wish N033-6965* 47.7 51.1 3.3 3.2 3.60 3.60 Wish N033-6971 63.3 68.2 4.9 4.8 5.85 5.85 Wish N033-6976 133.8 137.5 3.7 - 3.60 3.60 - N033-6998 294.4 297.7 3.3 - 13.81 13.81 - N033-6998 458.3 461.8 3.5 - 25.39 25.39 - N033-7081 79.0 82.1 3.1 - 6.21 6.21 - N033-7003 21.0 24.5 3.0 - 10.84 10.84 -



Kiena Deep - North Limb

N127-6955 139.1 143.0 3.9 3.6 24.03 24.03 A1 Zone N127-6957 106.8 110.8 4.0 3.5 6.18 6.18 A Zone N127-6988 79.9 83.8 3.9 2.3 3.24 3.24 A Zone N127-7008 53.3 57.6 4.3 - 7.59 7.59 - N127-7010 31.0 34.5 3.5 - 8.34 8.34 - N127-7033 21.3 24.8 3.5 3.0 24.86 15.51 A2 Zone N127-7035 76.6 79.5 2.9 - 2,349.88 32.63 - N127-7035 105.0 108.6 3.6 3.3 88.98 23.23 A1 Zone N127-7035 113.3 116.8 3.5 3.3 8.95 8.95 A2 Zone N127-7035 125.2 129.3 4.1 - 29.05 29.05 - N127-7035 136.8 140.0 3.2 - 12.55 12.55 - N127-7042 110.5 114.5 4.0 3.8 27.80 18.78 A Zone N127-7042 129.2 132.9 3.7 3.3 28.16 14.65 A1 Zone N127-7044 134.5 137.7 3.2 2.0 8.08 8.08 A Zone N127-7044 140.0 146.6 6.6 3.4 14.66 14.66 A1 Zone N127-7044 153.0 156.2 3.2 - 8.96 8.96 - N127-7065 115.7 119.0 3.3 - 4.35 4.35 - N127-7065 124.2 128.7 4.5 3.7 25.41 22.60 A Zone N127-7065 161.1 165.0 3.9 3.7 12.33 12.33 A1 Zone N127-7066 146.3 151.2 4.9 4.1 10.14 10.14 A Zone

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target



B Zone

N125-7037 157.0 169.0 12.0 - 4.26 4.26 - N125-7037 185.0 190.0 5.0 - 5.98 5.98 - N125-7039 138.0 141.5 3.5 - 39.17 25.74 - N125-7041 127.4 131.1 3.7 - 7.44 7.44 - N125-7041 163.0 173.0 10.0 - 3.60 3.60 - N125-7041 188.0 194.0 6.0 - 4.29 4.29 - N125-7071 235.0 240.3 5.3 - 5.58 5.58 - N125-7071 245.0 248.0 3.0 - 3.28 3.28 - N125-7071 292.0 296.1 4.1 - 3.17 3.17 - N125-7072 136.5 140.5 4.0 - 3.41 3.41 - N125-7072 186.7 189.8 3.1 - 3.17 3.17 - N125-7073 120.0 125.0 5.0 - 3.13 3.13 - N125-7073 182.3 190.5 8.2 - 3.26 3.26 - N125-7074 172.7 183.0 10.3 - 3.77 3.77 - N125-7074 187.7 194.5 6.8 - 3.99 3.99 - N125-7074 257.0 260.3 3.3 - 3.19 3.19 -



Footwall Zone

N127-6943 337.5 345.7 8.2 7.0 43.15 28.56 A Zone N127-6944 303.5 307.3 3.8 3.2 20.31 13.45 A Zone N127-6947 369.6 374.2 4.6 2.5 6.69 6.69 A Zone N127-6947 389.4 393.6 4.2 2.2 7.63 7.63 A1 Zone N127-6948 349.9 355.7 5.8 2.8 27.67 17.30 A Zone N127-6948 387.4 391.7 4.3 2.4 482.79 53.72 A1 Zone N127-6949 357.4 372.5 15.1 6.5 330.96 44.79 A1 Zone N127-6949 379.3 384.0 4.7 3.1 65.13 21.72 A2 Zone N127-6950 343.3 347.5 4.2 2.2 5.56 5.56 A Zone N127-6950 368.8 378.0 9.2 5.9 119.37 33.18 A1 Zone N127-6951 314.7 325.8 11.1 - 6.79 6.79 - N127-6951 368.0 371.7 3.7 3.0 3.80 3.80 BZA1 N127-6951 431.7 436.4 4.7 2.6 39.83 39.12 A2 Zone N127-6951 445.2 449.0 3.8 - 4.13 4.13 - N127-6953 314.7 327.0 12.3 4.5 29.07 16.63 A1 Zone N127-6954A 421.5 429.0 7.5 3.9 30.19 20.43 A Zone N127-6954A 449.9 471.0 21.1 3.6 49.98 32.95 A1 Zone N127-7053 332.8 340.3 7.5 7.1 4.27 4.27 A Zone N127-7053 421.2 425.0 3.8 3.1 70.23 52.29 BFW_4 Zone N127-7053 446.0 449.8 3.8 2.0 14.32 14.32 FW6A Zone N127-7053 459.3 462.7 3.4 - 3.18 3.18 - N127-7055 237.7 241.1 3.4 2.0 4.62 4.62 A Zone

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target



VC Zone

N109-7017 192.0 198.0 6.0 - 4.94 4.94 -



Assay Results

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N033-6933 176.0 177.0 1.0 1.30 6.00 Wish Zone N033-6933 177.0 178.0 1.0 1.35 7.34 Wish Zone N033-6933 178.0 179.0 1.0 1.37 0.04 Wish Zone N033-6933 179.0 179.7 0.7 1.12 0.01 Wish Zone N033-6935 231.1 232.1 1.0 0.15 0.15 - N033-6935 232.1 233.0 0.9 17.55 17.55 - N033-6935 233.0 234.0 1.0 0.04 0.04 - N033-6937 77.6 78.6 1.0 0.19 0.19 - N033-6937 78.6 79.6 1.0 26.50 26.50 - N033-6937 79.6 80.6 1.0 0.06 0.06 - N033-6937 134.5 135.5 1.0 0.01 0.01 Wish Zone N033-6937 135.5 136.5 1.0 31.70 31.70 Wish Zone N033-6937 136.5 137.5 1.0 0.82 0.82 Wish Zone N033-6937 137.5 138.5 1.0 0.03 0.03 Wish Zone N033-6937 162.5 163.0 0.5 0.65 0.65 Wish Zone N033-6937 163.0 164.0 1.0 0.55 0.55 Wish Zone N033-6937 164.0 165.0 1.0 1.85 1.85 Wish Zone N033-6937 165.0 166.2 1.2 12.95 12.95 Wish Zone N033-6961* 121.0 122.0 1.0 0.82 0.82 Wish Zone N033-6961* 122.0 123.0 1.0 0.07 0.07 Wish Zone N033-6961* 123.0 124.0 1.0 0.01 0.01 Wish Zone N033-6961* 124.0 125.0 1.0 15.50 15.50 Wish Zone N033-6962* 71.3 71.85 0.55 0.07 0.07 Wish Zone N033-6962* 71.85 72.55 0.7 12.65 12.65 Wish Zone N033-6962* 72.55 73.1 0.55 1.3 1.3 Wish Zone N033-6962* 73.1 73.6 0.5 6.62 6.62 Wish Zone N033-6962* 73.6 74.1 0.5 1.45 1.45 Wish Zone N033-6962* 74.1 74.6 0.5 0.01 0.01 Wish Zone N033-6963* 98.3 99.3 1 5.12 5.12 Wish Zone N033-6963* 99.3 100.3 1 4.66 4.66 Wish Zone N033-6963* 100.3 101.3 1 1.88 1.88 Wish Zone N033-6963* 101.3 102.3 1 1.73 1.73 Wish Zone N033-6965* 47.7 48.2 0.5 2.98 2.98 Wish Zone

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N033-6965* 48.2 48.7 0.5 20.50 20.50 Wish Zone N033-6965* 48.7 49.6 0.9 0.03 0.03 Wish Zone N033-6965* 49.6 50.5 0.9 0.26 0.26 Wish Zone N033-6965* 50.5 51.1 0.5 0.11 0.11 Wish Zone N033-6971 63.3 64.8 1.5 8.62 8.62 Wish Zone N033-6971 64.8 65.8 1.0 0.05 0.05 Wish Zone N033-6971 65.8 66.8 1.0 4.37 4.37 Wish Zone N033-6971 66.8 67.7 1.0 8.70 8.70 Wish Zone N033-6971 67.7 68.2 0.5 6.54 6.54 Wish Zone N033-6976 133.8 134.8 1.0 2.48 2.48 - N033-6976 134.8 135.8 1.0 4.41 4.41 - N033-6976 135.8 136.8 1.0 5.11 5.11 - N033-6976 136.8 137.5 0.7 1.88 1.88 - N033-6998 294.4 295.3 0.9 22.50 22.50 - N033-6998 295.3 296.2 0.9 27.80 27.80 - N033-6998 296.2 297.7 1.5 0.20 0.20 - N033-6998 458.3 458.9 0.6 0.76 0.76 - N033-6998 458.9 459.6 0.7 0.19 0.19 - N033-6998 459.6 460.3 0.7 3.84 3.84 - N033-6998 460.3 461.0 0.7 0.04 0.04 - N033-6998 461.0 461.8 0.8 32.90 32.90 - N033-7003 21 22.2 1.2 0.92 0.92 - N033-7003 22.2 23.2 1 48.6 48.6 - N033-7003 23.2 24.5 1.3 0.02 0.02 - N033-7081 79.0 80.0 1.0 2.55 2.55 - N033-7081 80.0 80.5 0.5 3.97 3.97 - N033-7081 80.5 81.0 0.5 26.90 26.90 - N033-7081 81.0 81.6 0.6 9.89 9.89 - N033-7081 81.6 82.1 0.5 73.50 73.50 - N109-7017 192.0 193.0 1.0 6.61 6.61 - N109-7017 193.0 194.0 1.0 2.73 2.73 - N109-7017 194.0 195.0 1.0 3.55 3.55 - N109-7017 195.0 196.0 1.0 4.88 4.88 - N109-7017 196.0 197.0 1.0 5.18 5.18 - N109-7017 197.0 198.0 1.0 6.71 6.71 - N125-7037 157.0 158.0 1.0 4.02 4.02 - N125-7037 158.0 159.0 1.0 8.87 8.87 - N125-7037 159.0 160.0 1.0 0.48 0.48 - N125-7037 160.0 161.0 1.0 1.01 1.01 - N125-7037 161.0 162.0 1.0 2.94 2.94 - N125-7037 162.0 163.0 1.0 7.31 7.31 - N125-7037 163.0 164.0 1.0 0.55 0.55 -

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N125-7037 164.0 165.0 1.0 2.41 2.41 - N125-7037 165.0 166.0 1.0 2.91 2.91 - N125-7037 166.0 167.0 1.0 9.51 9.51 - N125-7037 167.0 168.0 1.0 4.68 4.68 - N125-7037 168.0 169.0 1.0 6.46 6.46 - N125-7037 185.0 186.0 1.0 7.34 7.34 - N125-7037 186.0 187.0 1.0 4.92 4.92 - N125-7037 187.0 188.0 1.0 7.65 7.65 - N125-7037 188.0 189.0 1.0 3.68 3.68 - N125-7037 189.0 190.0 1.0 6.32 6.32 - N125-7039 138.0 139.0 1.0 137.00 90.00 - N125-7039 139.0 140.0 1.0 0.08 0.08 - N125-7039 140.0 141.5 1.5 0.01 0.01 - N125-7041 127.4 128.2 0.8 1.38 1.38 - N125-7041 128.2 128.7 0.5 44.40 44.40 - N125-7041 128.7 129.4 0.7 1.13 1.13 - N125-7041 129.4 130.5 1.1 2.54 2.54 - N125-7041 130.5 131.1 0.6 1.08 1.08 - N125-7041 163.0 164.0 1.0 8.11 8.11 - N125-7041 164.0 165.0 1.0 0.56 0.56 - N125-7041 165.0 166.0 1.0 0.85 0.85 - N125-7041 166.0 167.0 1.0 2.00 2.00 - N125-7041 167.0 168.0 1.0 3.34 3.34 - N125-7041 168.0 169.0 1.0 5.38 5.38 - N125-7041 169.0 170.0 1.0 3.09 3.09 - N125-7041 170.0 171.0 1.0 5.72 5.72 - N125-7041 171.0 172.0 1.0 3.01 3.01 - N125-7041 172.0 173.0 1.0 3.91 3.91 - N125-7041 188.0 189.0 1.0 4.33 4.33 - N125-7041 189.0 190.0 1.0 2.45 2.45 - N125-7041 190.0 191.0 1.0 3.53 3.53 - N125-7041 191.0 192.0 1.0 4.69 4.69 - N125-7041 192.0 193.0 1.0 6.18 6.18 - N125-7041 193.0 194.0 1.0 4.57 4.57 - N125-7071 235.0 236.0 1.0 1.81 1.81 - N125-7071 236.0 237.0 1.0 1.80 1.80 - N125-7071 237.0 238.0 1.0 2.58 2.58 - N125-7071 238.0 239.0 1.0 19.20 19.20 - N125-7071 239.0 240.3 1.3 3.23 3.23 - N125-7071 245.0 246.0 1.0 2.67 2.67 - N125-7071 246.0 247.0 1.0 5.22 5.22 -

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N125-7071 247.0 248.0 1.0 1.95 1.95 - N125-7071 292.0 293.1 1.1 0.87 0.87 - N125-7071 293.1 294.1 1.0 0.73 0.73 - N125-7071 294.1 295.1 1.0 2.39 2.39 - N125-7071 295.1 296.1 1.0 8.91 8.91 - N125-7072 136.5 137.5 1.0 0.29 0.29 - N125-7072 137.5 139.0 1.5 1.53 1.53 - N125-7072 139.0 140.5 1.5 7.38 7.38 - N125-7072 186.7 187.5 0.8 7.08 7.08 - N125-7072 187.5 188.3 0.8 0.05 0.05 - N125-7072 188.3 189.8 1.5 2.64 2.64 - N125-7073 120.0 121.0 1.0 1.16 1.16 - N125-7073 121.0 122.0 1.0 3.79 3.79 - N125-7073 122.0 123.0 1.0 2.89 2.89 - N125-7073 123.0 124.0 1.0 3.09 3.09 - N125-7073 124.0 125.0 1.0 4.74 4.74 - N125-7073 182.3 183.0 0.7 2.54 2.54 - N125-7073 183.0 184.0 1.0 4.74 4.74 - N125-7073 184.0 184.6 0.6 0.96 0.96 - N125-7073 184.6 185.5 0.9 1.81 1.81 - N125-7073 185.5 186.0 0.5 0.04 0.04 - N125-7073 186.0 186.5 0.5 0.84 0.84 - N125-7073 186.5 187.5 1.0 2.82 2.82 - N125-7073 187.5 188.5 1.0 5.55 5.55 - N125-7073 188.5 189.5 1.0 7.77 7.77 - N125-7073 189.5 190.5 1.0 1.46 1.46 - N125-7074 172.7 173.6 0.9 3.98 3.98 - N125-7074 173.6 174.1 0.5 3.84 3.84 - N125-7074 174.1 174.7 0.6 1.18 1.18 - N125-7074 174.7 176.0 1.3 3.61 3.61 - N125-7074 176.0 177.0 1.0 2.16 2.16 - N125-7074 177.0 177.5 0.5 0.16 0.16 - N125-7074 177.5 178.0 0.5 0.79 0.79 - N125-7074 178.0 178.5 0.5 5.68 5.68 - N125-7074 178.5 179.0 0.5 5.14 5.14 - N125-7074 179.0 180.0 1.0 7.20 7.20 - N125-7074 180.0 181.0 1.0 2.85 2.85 - N125-7074 181.0 181.5 0.5 1.35 1.35 - N125-7074 181.5 183.0 1.5 6.13 6.13 - N125-7074 187.7 188.4 0.7 3.41 3.41 - N125-7074 188.4 189.0 0.6 2.68 2.68 - N125-7074 189.0 190.0 1.0 3.37 3.37 -

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N125-7074 190.0 191.0 1.0 4.13 4.13 - N125-7074 191.0 192.0 1.0 4.86 4.86 - N125-7074 192.0 193.0 1.0 1.53 1.53 - N125-7074 193.0 194.0 1.0 5.85 5.85 - N125-7074 194.0 194.5 0.5 6.83 6.83 - N125-7074 257.0 258.1 1.1 3.36 3.36 - N125-7074 258.1 259.2 1.1 3.74 3.74 - N125-7074 259.2 260.3 1.1 2.46 2.46 - N127-6943 337.5 338.5 1.0 7.00 7.00 - N127-6943 338.5 339.5 1.0 4.51 4.51 - N127-6943 339.5 340.5 1.0 1.53 1.53 - N127-6943 340.5 341.5 1.0 8.00 8.00 - N127-6943 341.5 342.5 1.0 14.10 14.10 - N127-6943 342.5 343.5 1.0 169.50 90.00 - N127-6943 343.5 344.6 1.1 126.50 90.00 - N127-6943 344.6 345.7 1.1 9.16 9.16 - N127-6944 303.5 304.8 1.3 0.72 0.72 A Zone N127-6944 304.8 305.8 1.0 1.74 1.74 A Zone N127-6944 305.8 306.3 0.5 138.00 90.00 A Zone N127-6944 306.3 307.3 1.0 0.23 0.23 A Zone N127-6947 369.6 370.6 1.0 24.20 24.20 A Zone N127-6947 370.6 371.5 0.9 0.05 0.05 A Zone N127-6947 371.5 372.4 0.9 4.12 4.12 A Zone N127-6947 372.4 373.3 0.9 0.18 0.18 A Zone N127-6947 373.3 374.2 0.9 2.94 2.94 A Zone N127-6947 389.4 390.5 1.1 0.56 0.56 A1 Zone N127-6947 390.5 391.6 1.1 0.33 0.33 A1 Zone N127-6947 391.6 392.6 1.0 28.30 28.30 A1 Zone N127-6947 392.6 393.6 1.0 2.77 2.77 A1 Zone N127-6948 349.9 350.8 0.9 137.50 90.00 A Zone N127-6948 350.8 351.7 0.9 2.53 2.53 A Zone N127-6948 351.7 352.7 1.0 8.54 8.54 A Zone N127-6948 352.7 353.7 1.0 0.99 0.99 A Zone N127-6948 353.7 354.7 1.0 3.36 3.36 A Zone N127-6948 354.7 355.7 1.0 4.16 4.16 A Zone N127-6948 387.4 388.4 1.0 565.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6948 388.4 389.4 1.0 1460.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6948 389.4 390.2 0.8 9.78 9.78 A1 Zone N127-6948 390.2 391.0 0.8 52.10 52.10 A1 Zone N127-6948 391.0 391.7 0.7 2.13 2.13 A1 Zone N127-6949 357.4 358.2 0.8 2210.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6949 358.2 359.0 0.8 677.00 90.00 A1 Zone

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N127-6949 359.0 359.8 0.8 3.57 3.57 A1 Zone N127-6949 359.8 360.6 0.8 0.23 0.23 A1 Zone N127-6949 360.6 361.3 0.7 10.40 10.40 A1 Zone N127-6949 361.3 362.4 1.1 34.60 34.60 A1 Zone N127-6949 362.4 363.2 0.8 0.27 0.27 A1 Zone N127-6949 363.2 364.0 0.8 0.08 0.08 A1 Zone N127-6949 364.0 365.2 1.2 342.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6949 365.2 366.4 1.2 1515.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6949 366.4 367.4 1.0 71.30 71.30 A1 Zone N127-6949 367.4 368.2 0.8 0.46 0.46 A1 Zone N127-6949 368.2 369.0 0.8 0.58 0.58 A1 Zone N127-6949 369.0 369.7 0.7 40.60 40.60 A1 Zone N127-6949 369.7 370.7 1.0 200.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6949 370.7 371.5 0.8 131.50 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6949 371.5 372.5 1.0 5.07 5.07 A1 Zone N127-6949 379.3 380.3 1.0 0.62 0.62 A2 Zone N127-6949 380.3 381.1 0.8 12.20 12.20 A2 Zone N127-6949 381.1 381.9 0.8 345.00 90.00 A2 Zone N127-6949 381.9 382.7 0.8 24.00 24.00 A2 Zone N127-6949 382.7 384.0 1.3 0.40 0.40 A2 Zone N127-6950 343.3 344.1 0.8 0.02 0.02 A Zone N127-6950 344.1 345.0 0.9 0.04 0.04 A Zone N127-6950 345.0 345.5 0.5 46.10 46.10 A Zone N127-6950 345.5 346.5 1.0 0.11 0.11 A Zone N127-6950 346.5 347.5 1.0 0.17 0.17 A Zone N127-6950 368.8 369.8 1.0 3.36 3.36 A1 Zone N127-6950 369.8 370.8 1.0 5.18 5.18 A1 Zone N127-6950 370.8 371.8 1.0 1.07 1.07 A1 Zone N127-6950 371.8 372.6 0.8 14.65 14.65 A1 Zone N127-6950 372.6 373.4 0.8 619.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6950 373.4 374.1 0.7 256.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6950 374.1 374.8 0.7 3.26 3.26 A1 Zone N127-6950 374.8 375.6 0.8 0.54 0.54 A1 Zone N127-6950 375.6 376.4 0.8 106.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6950 376.4 377.2 0.8 391.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6950 377.2 378.0 0.8 2.74 2.74 A1 Zone N127-6951 314.7 315.7 1.0 5.74 5.74 - N127-6951 315.7 316.7 1.0 3.04 3.04 - N127-6951 316.7 317.6 0.9 1.12 1.12 - N127-6951 317.6 318.3 0.7 1.72 1.72 - N127-6951 318.3 319.3 1.0 3.45 3.45 - N127-6951 319.3 320.3 1.0 4.86 4.86 -

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N127-6951 320.3 321.3 1.0 29.60 29.60 - N127-6951 321.3 322.3 1.0 22.50 22.50 - N127-6951 322.3 322.8 0.5 12.05 12.05 - N127-6951 322.8 323.6 0.8 6.86 6.86 - N127-6951 323.6 324.7 1.1 8.31 8.31 - N127-6951 324.7 325.8 1.1 3.11 3.11 - N127-6951 368.0 368.7 0.7 1.19 1.19 BZA1 Zone N127-6951 368.7 369.7 1.0 5.99 5.99 BZA1 Zone N127-6951 369.7 370.7 1.0 5.37 5.37 BZA1 Zone N127-6951 370.7 371.7 1.0 1.89 1.89 BZA1 Zone N127-6951 431.7 432.7 1.0 1.27 1.27 A2 Zone N127-6951 432.7 433.7 1.0 40.50 40.50 A2 Zone N127-6951 433.7 434.7 1.0 50.40 50.40 A2 Zone N127-6951 434.7 435.7 1.0 93.30 90.00 A2 Zone N127-6951 435.7 436.4 0.7 2.45 2.45 A2 Zone N127-6951 445.2 446.2 1.0 13.60 13.60 Footwall N127-6951 446.2 446.7 0.5 0.62 0.62 Footwall N127-6951 446.7 448.0 1.3 1.29 1.29 Footwall N127-6951 448.0 449.0 1.0 0.11 0.11 Footwall N127-6953 314.7 315.7 1.0 7.13 7.13 A1 Zone N127-6953 315.7 316.7 1.0 0.98 0.98 A1 Zone N127-6953 316.7 317.7 1.0 6.32 6.32 A1 Zone N127-6953 317.7 318.7 1.0 6.60 6.60 A1 Zone N127-6953 318.7 319.7 1.0 0.49 0.49 A1 Zone N127-6953 319.7 320.3 0.6 0.62 0.62 A1 Zone N127-6953 320.3 321.3 1.0 243.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6953 321.3 322.2 0.9 38.80 38.80 A1 Zone N127-6953 322.2 323.2 1.0 3.73 3.73 A1 Zone N127-6953 323.2 324.2 1.0 0.82 0.82 A1 Zone N127-6953 324.2 325.2 1.0 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone N127-6953 325.2 326.0 0.8 0.49 0.49 A1 Zone N127-6953 326.0 327.0 1.0 52.80 52.80 A1 Zone N127-6954A 421.5 422.6 1.1 14.55 14.55 A Zone N127-6954A 422.6 423.4 0.8 29.00 29.00 A Zone N127-6954A 423.4 424.2 0.8 181.50 90.00 A Zone N127-6954A 424.2 425.1 0.9 36.50 36.50 A Zone N127-6954A 425.1 426.1 1.0 0.14 0.14 A Zone N127-6954A 426.1 427.1 1.0 4.26 4.26 A Zone N127-6954A 427.1 428.0 0.9 0.77 0.77 A Zone N127-6954A 428.0 429.0 1.0 4.10 4.10 A Zone N127-6954A 449.9 450.6 0.7 3.55 3.55 A1 Zone N127-6954A 450.6 451.3 0.7 38.40 38.40 A1 Zone

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N127-6954A 451.3 451.9 0.6 0.58 0.58 A1 Zone N127-6954A 451.9 452.4 0.5 0.19 0.19 A1 Zone N127-6954A 452.4 453.1 0.7 18.25 18.25 A1 Zone N127-6954A 453.1 453.8 0.7 119.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6954A 453.8 454.5 0.7 98.80 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6954A 454.5 455.0 0.5 0.81 0.81 A1 Zone N127-6954A 455.0 455.6 0.6 0.84 0.84 A1 Zone N127-6954A 455.6 456.1 0.5 38.30 38.30 A1 Zone N127-6954A 456.1 456.7 0.6 14.35 14.35 A1 Zone N127-6954A 456.7 457.5 0.8 178.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6954A 457.5 458.4 0.9 17.95 17.95 A1 Zone N127-6954A 458.4 459.3 0.9 7.69 7.69 A1 Zone N127-6954A 459.3 460.2 0.9 13.70 13.70 A1 Zone N127-6954A 460.2 461.1 0.9 55.80 55.80 A1 Zone N127-6954A 461.1 462.0 0.9 78.70 78.70 A1 Zone N127-6954A 462.0 462.9 0.9 115.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6954A 462.9 463.8 0.9 16.25 16.25 A1 Zone N127-6954A 463.8 464.3 0.5 1.24 1.24 A1 Zone N127-6954A 464.3 465.0 0.7 1.39 1.39 A1 Zone N127-6954A 465.0 465.7 0.7 0.25 0.25 A1 Zone N127-6954A 465.7 466.5 0.8 0.21 0.21 A1 Zone N127-6954A 466.5 467.3 0.8 2.41 2.41 A1 Zone N127-6954A 467.3 468.3 1.0 0.35 0.35 A1 Zone N127-6954A 468.3 469.2 0.9 132.50 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6954A 469.2 470.1 0.9 314.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-6954A 470.1 471.0 0.9 8.63 8.63 A1 Zone N127-6955 139.1 140.1 1.0 0.36 0.36 A1 Zone N127-6955 140.1 141.0 0.9 50.10 50.10 A1 Zone N127-6955 141.0 142.0 1.0 48.20 48.20 A1 Zone N127-6955 142.0 143.0 1.0 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone N127-6957 106.8 107.8 1.0 0.17 0.17 A Zone N127-6957 107.8 108.3 0.5 0.21 0.21 A Zone N127-6957 108.3 108.8 0.5 41.60 41.60 A Zone N127-6957 108.8 109.8 1.0 0.85 0.85 A Zone N127-6957 109.8 110.8 1.0 0.05 0.05 A Zone N127-6988 79.9 80.9 1 9.59 9.59 A Zone N127-6988 80.9 81.9 1 0.03 0.03 A Zone N127-6988 81.9 82.9 1 0.04 0.04 A Zone N127-6988 82.9 83.8 0.9 0.14 0.14 A Zone N127-7008 53.3 54.6 1.3 0.01 0.01 - N127-7008 54.6 56.1 1.5 21.70 21.70 - N127-7008 56.1 57.6 1.5 0.03 0.03 -

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N127-7010 31 32.3 1.3 0.08 0.08 - N127-7010 32.3 33.5 1.2 1.56 1.56 - N127-7010 33.5 34.5 1 35.6 35.6 - N127-7033 21.3 21.9 0.6 144.50 90.00 A2 Zone N127-7033 22.7 23.3 0.6 0.19 0.19 A2 Zone N127-7033 23.3 23.8 0.6 0.23 0.23 A2 Zone N127-7033 23.8 24.8 1.0 0.06 0.06 A2 Zone N127-7035 76.6 77.6 1.0 6810.00 90.00 - N127-7035 77.6 78.5 0.9 0.10 0.10 - N127-7035 78.5 79.5 1.0 4.55 4.55 - N127-7035 105.0 106.0 1.0 0.65 0.65 A1 Zone N127-7035 106.0 106.9 0.9 353.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-7035 106.9 107.8 0.9 1.42 1.42 A1 Zone N127-7035 107.8 108.6 0.8 0.88 0.88 A1 Zone N127-7035 113.3 114.8 1.5 16.55 16.55 A2 Zone N127-7035 114.8 115.8 1.0 0.84 0.84 A2 Zone N127-7035 115.8 116.8 1.0 5.65 5.65 A2 Zone N127-7035 125.2 126.6 1.4 70.30 70.30 - N127-7035 126.6 128.1 1.5 9.30 9.30 - N127-7035 128.1 129.3 1.2 5.60 5.60 - N127-7035 136.8 137.8 1.0 0.44 0.44 - N127-7035 137.8 138.9 1.1 0.81 0.81 - N127-7035 138.9 140.0 1.1 35.30 35.30 - N127-7042 110.5 111.0 0.5 1.61 1.61 A Zone N127-7042 111.0 111.6 0.6 18.90 18.90 A Zone N127-7042 111.6 112.3 0.7 145.50 90.00 A Zone N127-7042 112.3 113.1 0.8 0.61 0.61 A Zone N127-7042 113.1 113.8 0.7 4.48 4.48 A Zone N127-7042 113.8 114.5 0.7 1.16 1.16 A Zone N127-7042 129.2 129.8 0.6 3.52 3.52 A Zone N127-7042 129.8 130.7 0.9 6.87 6.87 A1 Zone N127-7042 130.7 131.6 0.9 0.40 0.40 A1 Zone N127-7042 131.6 132.4 0.8 0.69 0.69 A1 Zone N127-7042 132.4 132.9 0.5 190.00 90.00 A1 Zone N127-7044 134.5 135.0 0.5 56.60 56.60 A Zone N127-7044 135.0 136.5 1.5 0.12 0.12 A Zone N127-7044 136.5 137.2 0.7 0.57 0.57 A Zone N127-7044 137.2 137.7 0.5 1.48 1.48 A Zone N127-7044 140.0 140.5 0.5 6.63 6.63 A1 Zone N127-7044 140.5 141.0 0.5 0.95 0.95 A1 Zone N127-7044 141.0 141.5 0.5 8.41 8.41 A1 Zone N127-7044 141.5 142.0 0.5 6.85 6.85 A1 Zone

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N127-7044 142.0 143.0 1.0 2.50 2.50 A1 Zone N127-7044 143.0 144.1 1.1 14.70 14.70 A1 Zone N127-7044 144.1 145.1 1.0 0.53 0.53 A1 Zone N127-7044 145.1 145.6 0.5 36.30 36.30 A1 Zone N127-7044 145.6 146.1 0.5 46.60 46.60 A1 Zone N127-7044 146.1 146.6 0.5 22.30 22.30 A1 Zone N127-7044 153.0 154.5 1.5 2.10 2.10 - N127-7044 154.5 155.6 1.1 0.12 0.12 - N127-7044 155.6 156.2 0.6 50.20 50.20 - N127-7053 332.8 334.3 1.5 2.96 2.96 A Zone N127-7053 334.3 335.8 1.5 2.84 2.84 A Zone N127-7053 335.8 337.3 1.5 2.76 2.76 A Zone N127-7053 337.3 338.8 1.5 11.35 11.35 A Zone N127-7053 338.8 340.3 1.5 1.44 1.44 A Zone N127-7053 421.2 421.9 0.7 0.42 0.42 BFW_4 Zone N127-7053 421.9 422.8 0.9 101.00 90.00 BFW_4 Zone N127-7053 422.8 423.7 0.9 0.46 0.46 BFW_4 Zone N127-7053 423.7 425.0 1.3 91.40 90.00 BFW_4 Zone N127-7053 446.0 446.7 0.7 36.80 36.80 FW6A Zone N127-7053 446.7 447.4 0.7 75.90 75.90 FW6A Zone N127-7053 447.4 448.0 0.6 2.52 2.52 FW6A Zone N127-7053 448.0 449.0 1.0 1.20 1.20 FW6A Zone N127-7053 449.0 449.8 0.8 2.94 2.94 FW6A Zone N127-7053 459.3 460.2 0.9 1.09 1.09 - N127-7053 460.2 461.7 1.5 3.72 3.72 - N127-7053 461.7 462.7 1.0 4.24 4.24 - N127-7055 237.7 238.4 0.7 10.60 10.60 A Zone N127-7055 238.4 239.0 0.6 7.17 7.17 A Zone N127-7055 239.0 240.0 1.0 0.11 0.11 A Zone N127-7055 240.0 240.5 0.5 0.87 0.87 A Zone N127-7055 240.5 241.1 0.6 5.43 5.43 A Zone N127-7065 115.7 116.2 0.5 28.30 28.30 - N127-7065 116.2 117.2 1.0 0.11 0.11 - N127-7065 117.2 118.0 0.8 0.05 0.05 - N127-7065 118.0 119.0 1.0 0.06 0.06 - N127-7065 124.2 125.6 1.4 0.93 0.93 A Zone N127-7065 125.6 126.7 1.1 101.50 90.00 A Zone N127-7065 126.7 127.7 1.0 0.27 0.27 A Zone N127-7065 127.7 128.7 1.0 1.11 1.11 A Zone N127-7065 161.1 162 0.9 49.9 49.9 A1 Zone N127-7065 162 162.7 0.7 0.21 0.21 A1 Zone N127-7065 162.7 163.6 0.9 1.32 1.32 A1 Zone

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Target N127-7065 163.6 164.1 0.5 2.61 2.61 A1 Zone N127-7065 164.1 165 0.9 0.58 0.58 A1 Zone N127-7066 146.3 147.3 1.0 13.05 13.05 A Zone N127-7066 147.3 148.1 0.8 27.10 27.10 A Zone N127-7066 148.1 149.2 1.1 0.11 0.11 A Zone N127-7066 149.2 150.2 1.0 1.03 1.03 A Zone N127-7066 150.2 151.2 1.0 13.80 13.80 A Zone

*Denotes inclusion in December 31, 2024 mineral resource.

