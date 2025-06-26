Surging demand for modern data infrastructure, cloud-native platforms, analytics services reshapes European Snowflake ecosystem, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in Europe are rapidly adopting the Snowflake cloud data management platform to support real-time decision-making, accelerate AI adoption and comply with stringent regulations, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Snowflake Ecosystem Partners report for Europe finds that traditional data platforms are proving inefficient as data volumes surge and enterprises embrace advanced analytics, AI and secure collaboration. As a result, companies in Europe are investing in cloud migration and infrastructure modernization. This change includes the adoption of cloud data platforms that consolidate diverse data types and eliminate silos for improved access and sharing.

"European enterprises need to overcome the scalability and performance bottlenecks of traditional on-premises data warehouses," said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA. "Cloud data platforms such as Snowflake allow enterprises to scale compute and storage independently, ensuring high performance and efficient support for concurrent users and AI workloads."

To support large-scale analytics, machine learning (ML) and AI initiatives, European companies are seeking platforms that easily integrate with data science tools, support programming languages such as Python and R and enable in-database ML workflows. Many rely on Snowflake to meet these needs through its tools, accelerators and built-in connectivity with third-party ML platforms. It helps streamline data preparation, model development and deployment so organizations can securely and efficiently implement advanced AI and generative AI (GenAI) solutions, ISG says.

Enterprises in Europe are also focused on transforming data into a strategic asset by sharing it securely across organizations, the report says. Increasingly, they are turning to the Snowflake Marketplace for data monetization projects. As the Snowflake ecosystem matures, service providers are playing a crucial role in helping enterprises unlock the platform's potential, design secure data-sharing architectures and establish data marketplaces.

The report identifies a heightened focus on data governance, compliance and security within the Snowflake ecosystem. As European regulations such as GDPR continue to evolve, enterprises are prioritizing robust data governance frameworks, role-based access controls and continuous monitoring to safeguard sensitive information. IT service providers are helping clients implement these controls, maintain audit-ready environments and achieve regulatory compliance.

"Enterprises migrating to cloud or multicloud environments encounter challenges with data transfer, workload reconfiguration and regulatory compliance," said Hemangi Patel, senior manager and principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. "Snowflake and its ecosystem partners simplify this transition by allowing companies to implement a fully managed, cloud-agnostic architecture."

The report also explores other trends in the European Snowflake ecosystem, including the growing importance of partnerships and rising demand for services supporting continuous learning.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Snowflake Ecosystem Partners report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 27 providers across three quadrants: Snowflake Consulting and Advisory Services, Snowflake Implementation Services and Snowflake Managed and Support Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Infosys, LTIMindtree and TCS as Leaders in all three quadrants.

In addition, Mphasis is named as a Rising Star companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in all three quadrants.

