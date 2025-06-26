

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - CIA has confirmed that 'credible intelligence' indicates that Iran's nuclear program was severely damaged by the recent U.S. strikes targeting multiple nuclear facilities in the country.



'This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years,' CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement Wednesday.



He added that the U.S. intelligence agency continues to collect additional reliably sourced information to keep appropriate decision-makers and oversight bodies fully informed. 'When possible, we will also provide updates and information to the American public, given the national importance of this matter and in every attempt to provide transparency.'



The White House has refuted an earlier assessment suggesting that some key components of Iran's nuclear program were not destroyed in the U.S. strikes over the weekend, quoting top leaders of the Trump administration, the IAEA chief and a top official of the Iranian regime.



For the first time, Iran admitted that its nuclear sites were badly damaged in bombing by US B-2 stealth bombers on Saturday.



'Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that's for sure,' Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in an interview to Al Jazeera.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News