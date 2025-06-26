Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its unaudited interim consolidated April 30, 2025, financial statements have been filed on SEDAR+.

All the Company's subsidiaries are wholly owned.

For the Quarter ended April 30, 2025, Copper Fox had a net loss of $611,021 (April 30, 2024 - $533,545) which equated to $0.00 loss per share (April 30, 2024 - $0.00 loss per share).

During the Quarter ended April 30, 2025, the Company incurred $517,736 (excluding foreign exchange effects) in expenditures toward furthering the development of its Schaft Creek and Van Dyke copper projects as well as exploration of its Eaglehead, Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain copper projects. The financial statements, notes, and related management discussion and analysis may be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com or by contacting the Company directly. All references to planned activities and technical information contained in this news release have been previously announced by way of news releases. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "For the balance of 2025, Copper Fox plans to focus its activities on its Arizona copper projects. Our plans include completing an Execution Plan to assess the scope and scale of the work required to move the Van Dyke project to the prefeasibility study (PFS) stage, a first-ever diamond drilling program at Mineral Mountain and completion of an updated exploration model for the Sombrero Butte project. The increased demand for critical minerals, especially copper, and the recently signed US critical mineral executive order, uniquely positions our advanced and exploration copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age porphyry copper belt of southwestern USA to participate in the forecasted increasing critical metals demand."

The robust economics, low capital intensity and economic benefits set out in the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment suggests that the Van Dyke project offers the potential to become a near term scalable, ESG-aligned copper project with significant upside at current long terms copper prices. Completion of the Execution Plan would be a significant component in establishing the path forward and provide technical certainty to advance the project to the PFS stage. Development of the Conceptual Site Model has provided future sites for additional hydrogeological monitoring and water sampling coverage which is an essential component of future permitting activities.

During the Quarter, Copper Fox was successful in advancing the permitting process to drill test the high-quality porphyry copper target at Mineral Mountain. The approval of our proposed Plan of Operation by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) was a significant component of the permitting process and going forward Copper Fox has provided the requested reclamation bond and plans to work with the BLM to finalize the permit to commence the drilling program. At Sombrero Butte completion of several studies provided data that can be used to indicate the potential center of the porphyry system. The receipt of this data significantly upgrades the porphyry copper potential of the project.

At Schaft Creek, most of the reports related to various activities completed in 2024 have been received. The geotechnical and geometallurgical reports are pending. The field portion of the 2025 program is underway and is focused on two key infrastructure areas of the project that have not yet been investigated by the SCJV. The main objective of the 2025 program is focused on completing the activities required to transition the project into the PFS stage.

Q2 2025 Highlights:

Project Updates

On February 18, 2025, the Company provided the results of the completed DCIP and MT geophysical surveys at Sombrero Butte. The geophysical program maps a large north-northwest-trending body of anomalous chargeability that in places extends from surface to depths exceeding 800m located along the interpreted Copper Creek granodiorite/Glory Hole volcanic contact. At surface, the chargeability anomaly exhibits a strong spatial correlation with the large zone of moderate-to-intense limonite (after pyrite) alteration/staining that has been mapped within the Laramide-age Glory Hole volcanics. The chargeability signature is interpreted to represent the potential of a large body of sulphide mineralization at depth and further supports the potential for a porphyry copper system underlying the Sombrero Butte project.

On April 8, 2025, the Company provided an update on the permitting process to complete a drilling program on Mineral Mountain property. Highlights: The environmental assessment (EA) pursuant to the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) has been published by the BLM. The 30-day solicitation of public comment period commenced on April 7, 2025. Based on the survey, no acuña cactus were observed in the species-specific survey area, and SWCA conclusions of the biological evaluation (BE) are: The proposed drilling program may affect but is not likely to adversely affect the acuña cactus and its designated critical habitat through the removal of 0.180 acre of potential seed bank at drill pads 1 to 4, including disturbance of 0.135 acre of PBFs (physical or biological features) of its critical habitat at drill pads 1 to 3. The cumulative effects related to future mining proposals in the project area and continuing development in the species range may affect individual acuña cactus. Other activities, including livestock grazing, off-highway vehicle use, dispersed recreation and cross-border activities, could impact acuña cactus. Incremental effects on acuña cactus from the proposed drilling program are anticipated to be insignificant because no acuña cactus are present in the planned disturbance area.



Corporate Updates

On February 28, 2025, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement for a total of 7,317,074 units at a price of $0.205 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.5 million. Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share for a two-year term at an exercise price of $0.25 during the first 12-month period after the closing of the offering, and $0.30 during the subsequent 12-month period after the closing of the offering. In the event that the 15-day volume weighted average price of the common shares listed on the TSX.V is above $0.29 in the first 12-month period after the closing of the offering, or $0.33 during the subsequent 12-month period, the expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated, in whole or in part at the discretion of the Company, to any date or dates, as the case may be, that is 30 days after the first date such threshold is met.

Subsequent to the Quarter-end

On May 12, 2025, the Company received from Teck Resources Limited reports on environmental baseline studies completed over the past two years for the Schaft Creek project. Archeological and cultural heritage studies:



This report summarizes the results of an archeological impact assessment (AIA) completed pursuant to the Heritage Conservation Act under permit issued by the British Columbia Ministry of Forests. The AIA included an assessment of revisions to the previously assessed project footprint, including within the proposed rock storage areas and tailing storage facility and associated infrastructure. The AIA located several new archeological sites and revisited several previously identified sites. Surface water and hydrology studies:



The objectives of this report were to compile the cumulative surface water quality data and characterize the baseline surface water quality for streams in the project area while comparing this data to provincial and federal water quality guidelines for the protection of freshwater aquatic life. Hydrogeological studies:



Groundwater levels were found to be generally close to surface and flow patterns are largely controlled by topography. The groundwater quality is characterized as neutral to slightly basic pH levels (ranging from 7.0 to 8.5), indicating high alkalinity and potential buffering capacity of the subsurface. Local exceedances of provincial and federal water quality guidelines for the protection of freshwater aquatic life were identified in several portions of the study area for fluorine, aluminum, arsenic and iron. Fish and fish habitat studies:



No fish were observed during the study period in Skeeter Lake or Snipe Lake, which are near proposed infrastructure. The presence of kokanee was confirmed in Mess Lake located approximately 12 kilometers northeast of the Schaft Creek deposit.

On May 19, 2025, the Company announced that President and CEO of the Company will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 21-22, 2025.

On May 26, 2025, the Company provided an update on the permitting process to complete a maiden drilling program on Mineral Mountain property. Highlights: The Company's mining plan of operation (MPO) was completed and accepted by the BLM Field Manager on March 11, 2024, subject to an environmental assessment including public involvement. SWCA completed the environmental assessment, and a finding of 'no significant impact' was determined by the BLM. The 30-day public review period concluded on May 7, 2025, and the BLM advises there were no substantive public comments made during this public review period. On May 15, 2025, the Company's proposed plan of operations (POO) was approved by the BLM Field Manager. Operations under the plan may commence only after a suitable reclamation bond has been accepted by the BLM.

On June 23, 2025, the Company announced that a team has been assembled to prepare an Execution Plan that will map out the scope, timing and estimated cost for the various programs and studies that will be required to meet the threshold of a PFS level study on Van Dyke.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc, P.Geo, President of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

Selected Financial Results





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended





April 30, 2025



January 31, 2025



October 31, 2024



July 31, 2024

Loss before taxes $ 374,058

$ 236,963

$ 261,484

$ 293,185

Net loss

374,058



236,963



(219,427 )

293,185

Comprehensive (gain) / loss

1,225,382



(461,245 )

(402,630 )

199,185

Comprehensive loss per share,

basic and diluted

0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00























3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended





April 30, 2024



January 31, 2024



October 31, 2023



July 31, 2023

Loss before taxes $ 302,668

$ 230,877

$ 232,117

$ 348,787

Net loss

302,668



230,877



232,117



348,787

Comprehensive (gain) / loss

(167,104 )

905,445



(602,417 )

870,509

Comprehensive loss per share,

basic and diluted

0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00



Liquidity

As at April 30, 2025, the Company's cash position was $958,636 (October 31, 20243- $785,184) and as of the date of this News Release the Company's cash position is $522,903.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

