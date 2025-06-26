

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Michigan-based Kilwins Quality Confections, LLC. is recalling Mocha Truffles as it may contain undeclared pecans, a known allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall was issued after it was found that a product containing pecans was mistakenly sold in packaging that did not list pecans as an ingredient.



The impacted product is sold from the chocolate display cases in stores, but it may also be found in pre-packed retail boxes sold under different labels.



The recalled products include Family Assortments in 9 oz, 14 oz, 28 oz, and 42 oz sizes, as well as Truffle Assortments in 5 oz, 8 oz, and 75 oz sizes. Mocha Truffles are sold in 75 oz package.



The recalled Mocha Truffles may have been sold at nine Kilwins retail stores in various cities from April 28 through May 30.



These cities include Orange Beach in Alabama; Coral Springs, Vero Beach, and Winter Park in Florida; Thomasville in Georgia; Annapolis in Maryland; Portsmouth in New Hampshire; Wilmington in North Carolina; and Alexandria in Virginia.



People who are allergic or highly sensitive to pecans could face a serious or potentially life-threatening reaction if they consume these products.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date.



The company advised customers who bought the product during the affected time period to return it to any Kilwins store for a full refund or throw it away.



In recent recalls, New Grains Gluten Free Bakery in May called back a variety of products, including breads, bagels, cookies, and croutons, due to undeclared eggs, tree nuts, soy, and milk, all known allergens.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News