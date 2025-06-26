

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - The International Atomic Energy Agency, in collaboration with more than 75 countries and 10 international organizations, has successfully concluded a 36-hour simulation that tested global readiness and response mechanisms to a severe nuclear emergency scenario.



The Nuclear Emergency Exercise, code-named ConvEx-3 (2025), began at Romania's Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant on Wednesday and concluded on Wednesday, IAEA said in a press release.



Expert teams from Bulgaria, Canada, France, Lithuania, Moldova, Sweden and the United States conducted joint operations, including aerial and land-based radiation monitoring.



Such exercises are held every three to five years and are based on simulated events hosted by IAEA Member States.



The exercise simulated a significant release of radioactive material, prompting participating nations and organizations to engage in real-time decision-making, information exchange, public communication and coordination of protective actions, including medical response and cross-border logistics.



'The ConvEx-3 (2025) demonstrated the strength of international cooperation in nuclear emergency preparedness,' said Carlos Torres Vidal, Director of IAEA's Incident and Emergency Center. 'By working together in realistic scenarios, we enhance our collective ability to protect people and the environment.'



Recognizing the trans-boundary impact of severe nuclear accidents, neighboring countries Bulgaria and Moldova coordinated protective measures to ensure harmonized responses across borders, IAEA said.



The simulation incorporated physical protection challenges and cyber security threats, reflecting evolving risks.



The exercise emphasized the importance of timely information sharing, accurate assessment and prognosis, and effective public communication during nuclear emergencies.



The UN nuclear watchdog said that in the coming weeks, it will compile feedback from all participants to identify best practices and areas for improvement, contributing to the continuous enhancement of global nuclear emergency preparedness.



The Nuclear Emergency Exercise was carried out within a few days of U.S. strikes targeting multiple nuclear facilities in Iran.



The International Atomic Energy Agency said US military strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites at the weekend has caused widespread damage to their infrastructure, but the Iranian regulatory authorities informed the nuclear watchdog that there has been no increase in off-site radiation levels at any of the three sites.



