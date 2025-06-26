Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to share a comprehensive update on its ongoing fully-funded exploration activities for its Quebec-based projects. The Company is well-positioned with $3.5 million in working capital.

Gravitas Project

Exploration at the copper-gold-tungsten Gravitas project in Abitibi-Témiscamingue is progressing, with a primary focus on the Petosa Tungsten zone. Tungsten, a critical metal, was first identified in the area in the 1930s, where scheelite-bearing quartz veins, up to 5 metres wide and extending 150 metres in length, were exposed (Macveigh, 1954).

The exploration team has successfully located the historical zone and extracted samples from the exposed veins. Notably, visual inspection under ultraviolet light revealed scheelite crystals glowing bright blue, a promising indication of mineralization. Photos of these samples are available on the Company's website.

Additionally, a potential copper discovery was made in a different area of the project, where a quartz vein containing copper-bearing minerals, including bornite and chalcopyrite, was identified. The typical green oxidation associated with copper mineralization was visible. The vein, which varies in width, is estimated to extend at least 25 metres in length, although further overburden removal is needed to confirm its full extent.

Fifty samples have been submitted for assaying, testing for copper, gold, and tungsten content.

Galactic Project

In late May 2025, surface exploration was expanded at the Galactic project, where significant critical minerals were discovered last year. A total of 38 distinct critical metal occurrences, including Dysprosium (0.54% Dy2O3), Neodymium (1.6% Nd2O3), Tantalum, Niobium, and Zirconium, were identified (as previously reported in NeoTerrex's August 22, 2024 news release).

The latest exploration program aimed to assess the potential widths of mineralization, identify new areas of mineralization, and collect additional samples for petrographic analysis to identify the minerals containing these metals. A total of 158 grab and channel samples have been sent to the laboratory for assaying.

Based on new field observations, the Galactic project has recently been expanded by 15%, bringing its total size to 12,854 hectares. The project is located 50 kilometres northwest of the major mining port of Sept-Îles, Quebec, and is within 40 kilometres of key infrastructure, including highway access, electricity, and the proposed site for Torgnat Metals' rare earths processing plant.

Government Funding for Torgnat Metals

On June 17th, 2025, Torngat Metals announced it had secured $165 million in funding from two federal government organizations - Export Development Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank - to further advance its Strange Lake deposit toward production.

Mathieu Stephens, President and CEO of NeoTerrex, commented: "The recent announcement of the funding for Torgnat Metals is excellent news for NeoTerrex. The development of the processing plant in Sept-Îles, close to our Galactic project, is particularly promising, as the geological environment and mineralization at Galactic are similar to those at Strange Lake."

He added, "This funding also positively impacts our SLW (formerly Strange Lake West) project, which lies adjacent to the Strange Lake deposit. While NeoTerrex has not yet verified the historical rare earth occurrences at SLW, exploration is planned for the area as regional infrastructure continues to improve."

Bill C-5

On June 20th, 2025, the Canadian government announced the passing of Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, which is designed to accelerate strategic projects that can deliver an economic boost to Canada and help strengthen the country's autonomy and resilience.

Mr. Stephens further commented on the recent passage of Bill C-5: "We welcome the passage of this new bill, which is designed to expedite nation-building projects that can drive economic growth - similar to the opportunities presented by NeoTerrex's own projects. At the same time, we remain committed to ensuring that environmental protections are upheld and that consultation and engagement with Indigenous Peoples continues to be a cornerstone of these initiatives. Building shared prosperity is essential for the long-term success of these projects."

Qualified Persons

Technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO of NeoTerrex, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex

The Company is currently advancing its prospective critical minerals projects located in the Province of Quebec, with the majority located within or near areas with excellent infrastructure. NeoTerrex is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing critical minerals sector in North America by identifying new deposits in favorable locations.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to NeoTerrex's future plans, objectives or goals regarding the Company. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

