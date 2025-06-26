Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTC Pink: GEGCF) (FSE: GI80) (the "Company" or "NatBridge") announces an update concerning its US trading symbol. Formerly listed as "GEGCF" on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets"), NatBridge will begin trading under its new symbol "NATBF" on the OTC Markets effective on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Andrew Fletcher as Chief Operating Officer and a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Fletcher for his services and looks forward to continuing to work with him in the future.

In addition, the Company announces that it proposes to issue an aggregate of 146,173 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.2025 per share in settlement of $29,600 in debt owed by the Company to various consultants of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). The common shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance as per applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The securities referred to herein will not be or have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTC Pink: GEGCF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital Ltd.'s revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value is captured through tokenization - eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process.

NatBridge's strategy is uniquely focused on the supply side of the NatGold ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that qualify as Certified NatGold Resources, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this transformative industry - operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, ESG investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

For more information, visit www.greateaglegold.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the acquisition of NI 43-101 gold resources, the ability to digitally mine NatGold coins, the viability of the NatGold tokenization and monetization ecosystem, and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to NatBridge's proposed operations, acquiring and developing gold resources and their tokenization, and the receipt of required approvals. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward- looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NatBridge to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of NatBridge's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in NatBridge's required securities filings on SEDAR+. Although NatBridge has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256865

SOURCE: NatBridge Resources Ltd.