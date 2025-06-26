Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Callahan, Jesse Myers, and Coyn Mateer to its Bitcoin Advisory Board.

This newly formed board-comprised of respected experts in the Bitcoin ecosystem-will provide strategic guidance as LQWD accelerates the growth of its Bitcoin treasury and maximize the deployment of BTC across its Lightning Network-based transaction infrastructure.

Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD, commented: "By bringing together some of the world's most respected voices and brightest minds in the space, this advisory board strengthens our ability to aggressively grow our Bitcoin holdings, earn yield and expand our fee-based Lightning infrastructure that supports real-world Bitcoin adoption."

The founding members of LQWD's Strategic Bitcoin Advisory Board are:

Sam Callahan

A highly respected market analyst in the Bitcoin space, Sam's insights are widely distributed across major financial outlets including CNBC, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance, Fox Business, and Forbes. He advises several Bitcoin-focused companies and recently collaborated with investment strategist Lyn Alden. Sam brings deep expertise in Bitcoin markets and economic trends.

Jesse Myers

Jesse is a Bitcoin strategist with UTXO Management, working directly with global companies to integrate Bitcoin treasury and analytics strategies. His research, including "Once-in-a-Species" and "Bitcoin's Full Potential Valuation" has been foundational to leading corporate Bitcoin strategies, including Michael Saylor's valuation model. Jesse previously co-founded Onramp Bitcoin, worked at Bain & Company, and holds an MBA from Stanford.

Coyn Mateer

Coyn is a co-founder at UTXO Management and 210k Capital, a private investment fund focused on the Bitcoin ecosystem. He has been investing and advocating for Bitcoin since 2013 and brings a decade of experience in both public and private Bitcoin markets. Prior to UTXO Coyn was a part of the founding team of the worlds largest Bitcoin Conference. Coyn and his team are currently focused on seeding, advising and accelerating bitcoin treasury companies and adoption across the globe.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

Canada's Bitcoin treasury strategy, LQWD Technologies is purpose built for the Bitcoin Lightning era. We are at the forefront of enabling fee-based transactions at scale on Lightning Network.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256895

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.