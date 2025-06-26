

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 2-day high of 179.61 against the Swiss franc, a 10-day high of 143.75 against U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week low of 105.04 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 180.36, 144.97 and 105.74, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen edged up to 168.56 and 197.71 from early lows of 169.40 and 198.60, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen advanced to 94.07 and 87.16 from early lows of 94.61 and 87.78, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 177.00 against the franc, 142.00 against the greenback, 104.00 against the loonie, 165.00 against the euro, 193.00 against the pound, 93.00 against the aussie and 85.00 against the kiwi.



