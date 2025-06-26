

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) reaffirmed its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales growth for the full-year 2025.



Due to the ongoing uncertainty around potential new U.S. or retaliatory tariffs, the Company's outlook is based on tariffs currently in place.



For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.03 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.03 to $3.08 per share on net sales growth of 0 to 2 percent, with 1 to 3 percent on a constant currency basis.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.02 per share on net sales of $6.81 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Company expects foreign currency rates to unfavorably impact net sales by 1%, and adjusted earnings per share by 2%.



The Company's fiscal 2025 outlook reflects plans to offset costs related to tariffs, which are currently in place and include a 10% tariff on all U.S. imported goods, an incremental 30% tariff on goods imported from China into the U.S. as well as reciprocal tariffs from other countries.



